Sunderland loaned Pierre Ekwah to Saint-Etienne during the summer transfer window

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunderland loanee Pierre Ekwah’s temporary stint with French side Saint-Etienne could still end in a “favourable outcome” this summer, according to reports.

The midfielder was deemed surplus to requirements by Regis Le Bris earlier this season, and as such, was shipped out to Ligue 1 in the latter stages of the summer transfer window. Since then, Ekwah has found himself in the midst of a relegation battle, with ASSE currently three points from absolute safety, and one adrift of a place in a survival play-off.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But despite his new side’s relatively underwhelming season, it is understood that Ekwah has broadly impressed during his time in France, and as a consequence, the question of his long-term future has once again been raised.

What has been said about Sunderland loanee Pierre Ekwah’s future?

As part of their deal to secure Ekwah on loan, Saint-Etienne also agreed an option-to-buy clause with Sunderland, believed to be somewhere in the region of £6 million. And according to French outlet Peuple Vert, ASSE may have already seen enough from the 23-year-old convince him that he is worth a permanent contract - provided the club find themselves in a position to offer one.

An update from the publication reads: “The contract is clear: in June, the Greens will have the option to exercise the purchase option included in Ekwah's loan. A decision that could prove strategic, as the end of the season promises to be decisive both sportingly and financially.

“While the immediate future will obviously depend on survival and summer ambitions, there is no doubt that the young midfielder's progress is being closely monitored by Saint-Etienne management. His rise to prominence and his profile tailored to the club's project suggest a favourable outcome. In any case, the ball is in ASSE's court. And Pierre Ekwah continues, match after match, to provide solid arguments for the club to choose continuity.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Echo has launched a new WhatsApp SAFC Channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates direct to your phone. Simply click this link to join our SAFC WhatsApp channel.

What has Pierre Ekwah said about his SAFC future?

For his part, Ekwah has remained coy about his future beyond the end of the season. In a recent interview, as quoted by Foot-Sur 7, he said: “The main thing is to get out of this complicated situation and ensure the maintenance of the club. My goal is to raise my level of play, perform better and better serve the team. My personal case, I really put it aside.”

Ekwah also opened up on his decision to join Saint Etienne in the first place, stating: “I spoke with the former coach [Olivier Dall’Oglio], but also with the sporting director [Loic Perrin]. What they had to say appealed to me, especially the ASSE club project. I wanted to discover the French championship and, of course, play in Ligue 1.”