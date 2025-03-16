There are some major contract calls awaiting Sunderland at the end of the season.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunderland’s complete focus remains on their push for promotion into the Premier League this season - but there are some big decisions lying in wait this summer.

Regis Le Bris and his squad remain firmly in the battle to end the Black Cats’ eight-year absence from the top tier of English football and, at the very least, appear to be set to secure a play-off spot over the coming weeks. As it stands, a push for the automatic promotion spots appears to be slipping away from Sunderland - but extending their season by claiming a play-off place is firmly on the agenda.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

No matter what happens between now and the end of the season, Sunderland are facing up to some major calls over the long-term future of several of their players as they approach key points in their current contracts. With the Championship fixtures now on pause, we take a look at three deals that should be prioritised this summer.

When do the current contracts of Sunderland’s first-team squad come to an end?

Summer 2025: Enzo Le Fee, Salis Abdul Samed, Jayden Danns, Chris Mepham (all loans)

Summer 2026: Simon Moore, Patrick Roberts, Luke O’Nien, Joe Anderson, Niall Huggins, Dennis Cirkin, Dan Neil, Blondy Nna Noukeu, Tom Watson, Jay Matete*, Nathan Bishop*

Summer 2027: Alan Browne, Ian Poveda, Aji Alese, Trai Hume, Chris Rigg, Pierre Ekwah*, Nectarios Triantis*, Nazariy Rusyn*, Abdoullah Ba*

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Summer 2028: Anthony Patterson, Wilson Isidor, Dan Ballard, Jenson Seelt, Leo Hjelde, Romaine Mundle, Jobe Bellingham, Milan Aleksic, Eliezer Mayenda, Ahmed Abdullahi, Timothee Pembele*, Adil Aouchiche*

* Currently out on loan

Which Sunderland contracts should be prioritised this summer?

The initial focus for Sunderland will be on the four loan signings that form part of Regis Le Bris’ current squad. As it stands Salis Abdul Samed, Jayden Danns, Chris Mepham and Enzo Le Fee will all return to the parent clubs at the end of the campaign - although a permanent deal for the latter of that quartet is on the agenda if the Black Cats secure promotion into the Premier League. However, there are a number of players that will enter the final 12 months of their current deals this summer and there are three that must be prioritised to warn off any risk of losing them in cut-price deals next season.

Dennis Cirkin

The former Tottenham Hotspur full-back has become an integral figure within the Black Cats squad and there have been reports a number of Premier League clubs have monitored his progress during his time at the Stadium of Light. Solid in defence and adventurous going forwards, Cirkin has become a firm favourite with the Wearside faithful and with a century of Sunderland appearances already under his belt at the age of 22, Cirkin still has plenty of room to develop as the Black Cats look to push for a place in the top flight. No matter whether their bid for promotion is successful or not, ensuring Cirkin remains part of their squad for a number of years should be a priority this summer.

Dan Neil

Getty Images

The academy product has divided opinions at times after a heartening introduction into life at a senior level at the Stadium of Light. However, Neil’s progression from promising youngster to captaining his club has been impressive and he is a trusted member of Regis Le Bris’ squad. There had been talk of a possible move to a Premier League club in recent years but Neil now seems fully focused and determined to help Sunderland secure their place in the top flight.

Tommy Watson

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Talk surrounding Watson’s future at Sunderland is nothing new and Brighton and Hove Albion were keen to add the Black Cats academy winger to their ever-growing brand of promising young talents during the January transfer window. Any interest and offers were rebuffed by the Stadium of Light hierarchy and the 18-year-old winger appears to have put that speculation behind him after returning to Le Bris’ matchday day for the recent home double header with Cardiff City and Preston North End. Securing his long-term future could benefit Sunderland in one of two ways - they either retain the services of an unquestionably talented young player or they can demand a more significant transfer fee should they choose to sell him in the future.