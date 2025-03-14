All of the latest Sunderland-related news and speculation

Despite a smattering of disappointing results in recent weeks, Sunderland are still very much on the hunt for promotion this season.

Next up for the Black Cats is a Championship clash with Coventry City at the weekend, with Frank Lampard’s men also bidding to secure a spot in the play-offs ahead of a promotion push of their own. But before that contest, there is still plenty of other Sunderland news and speculation to sift through. With that in mind, here are a couple of the Black Cats-related stories that you might have missed from the past day or two...

Chelsea “closely” watching Jobe Bellingham

Chelsea are “closely” monitoring Sunderland midfielder Jobe Bellingham, according to a former Black Cats chief analyst. The teenager has emerged as a reported target for the Blues in recent days, with suggestions from some quarters they are currently leading the race to sign him this summer.

And now online outlet Football Insider have published an interview with Mick Brown, who previously worked on Wearside, suggesting that Chelsea’s apparent interest in Bellingham is indeed genuine.

The ex-scout said: “He [Bellingham] been playing very well for Sunderland this season. That has attracted interest from a lot of clubs, and I’m told Chelsea are one of those sides who have had scouts watching him closely. “The recruitment side of the club have been doing their business in the background. They’ll know all about his abilities, what he can do, what he can’t do and how good they think he can be.

“I feel a bit sorry for the lad because he always gets compared to his brother and I don’t think he’s really in that same bracket. But he’s progressed well at Sunderland, he’s worked hard, and really improved his game.

“It’s a lot of pressure, a lot of weight on the shoulders when you see what Jude has done. It looks like he’s coping well with that expectation, though, and he’s going about his business and seems to be working hard to make his own name. So fair play to him, because that hard work has generated plenty of interest. Chelsea aren’t the only ones looking at him, that’s for sure, so it will be an interesting one to watch.”

West Ham “offered” Chris Rigg

Elsewhere, West Ham have been “offered” the chance to sign Chris Rigg this summer, according to reports. Like Bellingham, the teenage midfielder has made a notable impact at the Stadium of Light this season, and has subsequently been linked with a whole host of high profile suitors.

But an update from Claret & Hugh suggests that if the starlet does leave Sunderland over the coming months, he could opt to join a relatively modest Premier League outfit in an effort to maximise his game time.

A source has supposedly told the online outlet: “A lot of big clubs are chasing this kid—Chelsea and Man United are both interested. His family don’t want him going to a big club just to play in the reserves. He’s made 30 appearances this season and wants to continue his development. West Ham have been offered the player - it’s just up to them now.”