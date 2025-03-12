Sunderland midfielder Jobe Bellingham has been linked with Chelsea in recent days.

Former Sunderland striker Marco Gabbiadini has urged Black Cats midfielder Jobe Bellingham to snub a move to Chelsea if he does decide to leave the Stadium of Light this summer.

The England youth international is proving to be a popular topic of transfer speculation, and has been linked with a whole host of Premier League and continental sides over the course of the past few months. In recent days, however, various reports have emerged suggesting that Chelsea have taken a shine to the teenager, with claims from some outlets that the Blues have established themselves as front-runners to secure an agreement at the end of the current campaign.

But in Gabbiadini’s opinion, a move to Stamford Bridge would not be a wise next step in Bellingham’s burgeoning career. When asked about the prospect of Sunderland turning down big money offers for the midfielder in the context of Chelsea’s apparent interest during an appearance on BBC Radio Newcastle’s Total Sport, the pundit said: “I suppose that's the one thing about running a tight ship. Maybe they don't particularly need the money.

“It's about the player development. As soon as you say Chelsea, alarm bells start ringing for me. How many players have gone there and it just hasn’t worked out? People like, I don't know, Danny Drinkwater. There's loads of them, isn't there? There's dozens over the years who go there and then you never see them again.

“Please, whatever you do, don't go there. If you're going to leave us, don't go there. It's a problem, I think, it's a Premier League problem. He's been playing brilliantly. He's really great to watch and you can understand why teams are interested in him, but does he want to be playing in Premier League football yet? I suppose it's a big step, but you've got to get it right and it's really difficult.

“That's why I think so many players like his brother go to these German teams now because they don't have as big a squad, they don't spend as much money in the transfer market. You would see that more as a better move for him than going to the Premier League where they've got these huge squads and you can be second or third in line.”

At the time of writing, Bellingham is under contract on Wearside until 2028 having put pen to paper on an extension in August of last year. In an interview with the Black Cats’ official website, the starlet said: “I’m buzzing to sign this contract and extend my stay at Sunderland. I feel like I have a lot of unfinished business and I believe we can achieve some great things this season.

“This is such an amazing city and I’m so proud to represent the people within it. Everyone has made me feel right at home and I couldn’t imagine playing for a club where it didn’t mean as much as it does to our fans.”

