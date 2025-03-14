Sunderland will be marking Green Football weekend by wearing a special kit when they face Coventry City

Sunderland’s iconic ship crest will return to the club’s home kit at Coventry City this weekend, with a significant twist.

The club will mark Green Football’s Great Save initiative, which encourages fans to pass on, sell or reuse old kit to prevent it from going to landfill. Sunderland’s club partner Fanatics will until March 28th offer fans who come into the store and donate old kits, including boots, discounts on away shirts and junior sizes.

To raise awareness of the initiative and of the increasingly significant impact of climate change, the ship crest will return but rising sea levels reflected in the design. The club want to raise awareness of the impact climate change has already had on the region and could have in the future, with Roker Pier still closed after suffering storm damage in 2023.

Sunderland’s statement explaining their kit change for Coventry City game in full

“Sunderland AFC’s playing wear will proudly display a unique crest this weekend, as the Club utilises its platform to highlight the devastating effects of climate change. To mark the global spotlight on Green Football’s Great Save initiative, the first-of-its-kind activation will see Sunderland’s iconic coastal crest altered to demonstrate the potential impact of rising sea levels.

Since 1880, global average sea levels have risen 21–24 centimetres and predictions estimate that parts of the English coastline could be submerged by 2050, including the iconic Roker Pier and Sunderland Marina.

Dan Neil in the club's one-off kit | Sunderland AFC

The highest temperature in any year since 1850 was recorded in 2024 (Met Office) and the speed at which the temperature is increasing is having devastating impacts on our planet, including heatwaves, flooding, droughts, wildfires, rising sea levels, and health risks.

Those increasingly volatile weather conditions are also impacting the here and now in the North East, with 2023’s Storm Babet leading to significant structural damage to Roker Pier, which remains closed. 120,000 football matches, including fixtures on Wearside, are cancelled each year due to flooding, and in 25 years, it's predicted that a quarter of Club stadiums will flood annually.

This latest Club initiative forms part of its Ready Eco sustainability strategy, which underlines our aspiration to become energy-sufficient from renewable sources by 2028 and achieving net zero by 2040. The strategy is underpinned by a proposed solar development at the Club’s training ground, one of the largest in the UK, which would produce an estimated yield of 26,192.4MWh and could offset the equivalent annual energy needs of 9,421 homes within the region, whilst contributing to local and national carbon reduction targets.

Saturday’s player-issued match-worn shirts will also be auctioned off to raise valuable funds for the EFL’s Green Football Initiative and the Foundation of Light’s sustainability projects. FoL’s Kicks and study programmes educate young people by providing them with the knowledge, skills, and practical experience needed to understand and address environmental, social, and economic challenges.

Through interactive lessons, real-world case studies, and hands-on projects, learners explore how to reduce carbon footprints, promote circular economies, and implement sustainable solutions in various industries. To celebrate the introduction of our former crest and to champion the Green Football initiative, Fanatics are offering an exclusive discount to those who visit in-store and donate an item of old kit, including boots.

Available on adult and kids away kits until Friday 28 March, fans can pick up an adult away shirt for £28 and junior sizes for £23 following their donation.