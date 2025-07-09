Transfer news: Sunderland agree £20.5m deal to sign Brighton star, medical underway

Sunderland are on the brink of signing Simon Adingra, according to reports

Sunderland have agreed a fee with Brighton and Hove Albion to sign winger Simon Adingra, according to reports.

The Black Cats have enjoyed an active start to the summer transfer window, and added to their ever-growing list of acquisitions on Wednesday afternoon with confirmation of the news that Moroccan winger Chemsdine Talbi has joined from Belgian outfit Club Brugge.

But it would appear that Sunderland could soon bring in another wide attacker, with Sky Sports reporter Keith Downie revealing that the club are on the brink of wrapping up a deal for Brighton star Adingra.

What has been said about Sunderland’s move for Simon Adingra?

The Ivorian was previously linked with the Stadium of Light back in January as part of a potential deal that would have seen Tommy Watson move in the opposite direction. Instead, however, Watson stayed on Wearside until the end of last season, scoring the goal that ultimately sealed promotion for Sunderland in the Championship play-off final.

And now that the Black Cats are back in the Premier League, it would appear that they have reignited their interest in Adingra. Writing on X, Downie said: “Sunderland have agreed a fee with Brighton for Simon Adingra. Sunderland will pay Brighton £18m + £2.5m in add-ons for the winger. The 23-year-old has flown in to the North East by private jet and is undergoing a medical. Personal terms are also agreed. Sunderland tried to sign The Ivory Coast international in January in a swap for Tommy Watson but it fell through on Deadline Day.”

Adingra signed for Brighton from Belgian side Union SG in 2023, and has since gone on to make 73 appearances across all competitions on the south coast, scoring a dozen goals and assisting five more.

What has Sunderland sporting director Kristjaan Speakman said about Sunderland’s recent transfer activity?

Speaking in the aftermath of Talbi’s arrival on Wearside, Sunderland transfer chief Kristjaan Speakman said: “Our momentum and story are powerful, and I think players of Chemsdine’s calibre, who are in high demand, are excited by the prospect of playing for Sunderland AFC. It’s a testament to our recent past and immediate future that he feels this we are the right Club for his next step. Predominantly playing wide right, Chemsdine excels in duels and possesses elite physical qualities, and he also has flexibility to play across the frontline. Our supporters will rightly be excited to see him play, and we are delighted to welcome him to Sunderland.”