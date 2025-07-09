Former Black Cats midfielder now available on a free after deciding not to extend Ajax contract

Jordan Henderson is officially a free agent after opting not to extend his contract with Ajax.

Fabrizio Romano confirmed on Wednesday that Henderson has decided against activating the option to extend his stay in Amsterdam, with the 35-year-old midfielder now "open to a new chapter" after just six months in the Eredivisie.

Henderson joined Ajax in January following a controversial stint in Saudi Arabia with Al-Ettifaq, but made just 12 appearances for the Dutch side before mutually agreeing to part ways this summer. Romano’s tweet read: “Jordan Henderson, set to leave Ajax as he becomes a free agent. Henderson has not taken up option to extend contract and he’s now open to new chapter.”

His departure comes amid repeated links to a return to English football, with Sunderland among the clubs to have been loosely connected with the England international in recent months. While there’s been no official confirmation of talks, Henderson’s free agent status significantly lowers the barriers for any potential move.

Sunderland, preparing for life back in the Premier League under Régis Le Bris, have already added Reinildo, Habib Diarra and Noah Sadiki. However, the Black Cats are thought to be actively targeting players with top-flight pedigree. Henderson, who made his senior debut for the Black Cats in 2008 before joining Liverpool in 2011, has never ruled out a return to the club where his professional career began.

Henderson has remained a supporter of Sunderland from afar and was in attendance as the Black Cats won promotion at Wembley last season. However, any deal would likely depend on Sunderland’s wage structure, Henderson’s fitness, and the club’s wider midfield plans following the arrivals of Diarra and Sadiki, plus interest in further signings.

For now, Henderson’s next move remains undecided, but with his contract situation now officially resolved, expect conversations to accelerate in the coming weeks. A return to Wearside would represent one of the most high-profile emotional reunions of the summer window, and one that would undoubtedly capture the imagination of supporters. Whether Sunderland move decisively remains to be seen, but the door is now open.

Who is Jordan Henderson?

Jordan Henderson is an English professional footballer who plays as a midfielder and is currently a free agent after leaving Dutch side Ajax in July 2025. Born in Sunderland on June 17, 1990, Henderson began his career at his hometown club, Sunderland AFC, graduating from the academy and making his senior debut in 2008.

After a brief loan spell at Coventry City, Henderson quickly became a regular at the Stadium of Light, making 79 appearances for the Black Cats before earning a high-profile move to Liverpool in 2011. Initially facing criticism, Henderson went on to become one of the most respected and decorated captains in Liverpool’s history. He succeeded Steven Gerrard as club captain and led the team to a Champions League title in 2019 and a long-awaited Premier League triumph in 2020.

Known for his work ethic, leadership, and tactical intelligence, Henderson made over 490 appearances for Liverpool, scoring 33 goals. He also earned 81 England caps, featuring in major tournaments including the World Cup and European Championships, and became a key figure under Gareth Southgate.

In 2023, Henderson left Liverpool to join Al-Ettifaq in Saudi Arabia, reuniting with former teammate Steven Gerrard. However, the move was short-lived, and he transferred to Ajax in January 2024. He left the Dutch club at the end of the 2024-25 season after deciding not to extend his contract.