Sunderland continue to monitor Chelsea’s Djordje Petrovic, but Neil Cutler appointment raises fresh possibility.

Sunderland’s appointment of Neil Cutler as the club’s new Goalkeeping Coach has sparked renewed speculation over a potential move for Wolves goalkeeper Sam Johnstone.

Cutler worked closely with Johnstone during their time together at West Bromwich Albion, where the shot-stopper earned England recognition on the back of standout performances in the Premier League. The pair were reunited earlier this year at Wolves, where Cutler briefly served as part of Gary O’Neil’s coaching team before making the switch to Wearside this summer.

That shared history has added weight to suggestions that Sunderland could move for the 31-year-old, who is reportedly of interest to key figures within the club’s recruitment structure. Johnstone joined Wolves from Crystal Palace in January in a deal worth around £10million but is yet to establish himself as a guaranteed first-choice under O’Neil. With José Sá still at the club and Wolves reportedly open to reshaping their goalkeeping department, the former West Brom man’s future remains uncertain heading into the new season.

Sunderland, preparing for life back in the Premier League, are actively looking to strengthen in goal and are expected to sign at least one senior keeper this summer. The club remain interested in Chelsea’s Djordje Petrovic, who impressed at Stamford Bridge last season and is viewed as a high-upside long-term option. However, the shot-stopper is also wanted by Bournemouth, and it remains to be seen whether he will move to the Stadium of Light.

In contrast, Johnstone could emerge as a more accessible option. His existing relationship with Cutler, coupled with Sunderland’s need for a ready-made Premier League presence between the posts, makes him a natural fit if Wolves are open to negotiation.

Cutler’s arrival is viewed internally as a key off-pitch upgrade as the club transitions back to the top flight. Widely respected within English football circles, he has worked with the likes of Emiliano Martínez and José Sá and is regarded as one of the Premier League’s leading goalkeeper coaches. His appointment by sporting director Kristjaan Speakman underlines Sunderland’s intention to raise standards both on and off the pitch heading into the 2025-26 campaign.

Anthony Patterson remains part of the first-team picture, but all of the noises suggest that Sunderland are eyeing cover and competition, and want to ensure they have high-quality in the position heading into the new Premier League season.

With pre-season underway and transfer activity expected to accelerate, Cutler’s appointment could yet prove influential in shaping Sunderland’s next big move. Whether that’s Johnstone, Petrovic, or another top-flight name, the Black Cats appear determined to upgrade a crucial position before the Premier League season kicks off.

Sunderland announce triple coaching addition

Sunderland have announced several additions to Régis Le Bris’ backroom team ahead of the 2025-26 Premier League campaign.

Luciano Vulcano joins the club as Assistant Head Coach, subject to international clearance. The experienced coach has previously worked at AC Milan and more recently served as Assistant Manager at Saudi Arabian side Al-Nassr. He will be joined by Assistant Coach Isidre Ramón Madir, also subject to international clearance, and new Goalkeeping Coach Neil Cutler.

Madir will lead on opposition analysis and brings a wealth of experience from top clubs across Europe, including spells with Barcelona, Valencia, OGC Nice, and Paris Saint-Germain. He has also worked with the Spain and Iraq national teams.

Cutler, meanwhile, takes charge of Sunderland’s goalkeeping department. A respected figure in the English game, he has held coaching positions at West Bromwich Albion, Aston Villa, and Wolverhampton Wanderers, and will be responsible for the development of the club’s senior goalkeepers.

Alessandro Barcherini, who stepped into the role of Interim Assistant Coach last season, has now been confirmed in the position permanently. Previously Head of Goalkeeping, he will now focus on the team’s defensive structure and individual development plans. Michael Proctor and Pedro Ribeiro will continue in their existing roles as Assistant Coaches as part of the expanded first-team setup under Le Bris.