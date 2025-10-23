Transfer news: Sunderland eye January raid for Brazilian winger

Sunderland have been linked with a swoop for Rio Ave forward Andre Luiz.

Sunderland are considering a January raid for Rio Ave attacker Andre Luiz, according to reports.

The 23-year-old has started the season in eye-catching form over in Portugal, scoring three goals and assisting four more in his first eight league outings. The Brazilian - who predominantly operates as a left-footed right winger, but can also play on the opposite flank or in a central berth - is a graduate of Flamengo’s academy, but left his home country a couple of years ago to sign for Portuguese outfit Estrela Amadora.

From there, he signed for Rio Ave in January, and after a relatively sluggish start in which he registered two goals and an assist in his first 19 matches, has really found his groove in recent weeks.

And it is within this context that ESPN journalist Bruno Andrade, as relayed by Sport Witness, claims Sunderland are monitoring Luiz’s situation ahead of a potential bid for his services in the new year. It is unclear how much the South American would cost the Black Cats, but it is worth noting that his current deal runs until 2029, and that Rio Ave paid £1.9 million for him earlier this year.

What is Sunderland’s current winger situation?

At the time of writing, Regis Le Bris has a number of wide options available to him, but several of them are seemingly more comfortable operating on the left flank. Simon Adingra was signed for big money over the summer but has struggled for regular game time in recent weeks, with the head coach mostly preferring to deploy Enzo Le Fée out on the wing, affording the Frenchman to drift infield.

Chemsdine Talbi, another summer acquisition, started the campaign out on the right, but has looked particularly impactful on the left of late, and helped to seal a 2-0 victory over Wolves last weekend with a breakaway run that led to a late own goal. In the Moroccan’s place, Le Bris has opted to start Bertrand Traore in each of his side’s last two Premier League clashes. Eliezer Mayenda was also introduced as an ostensible right winger during this month’s defeat to Manchester United.

At some point in the relatively near future, Sunderland also hope to welcome Romaine Mundle back to first team action. The 22-year-old impressed immensely last season, but has been beset by injury in recent times, and is currently recovering from an operation that he underwent this summer.

Mundle has, however, been pictured back on the Academy of Light training pitches during the international break, with Le Bris previously explaining that he hoped the attacker would be back in contention towards the end of this month - although that deadline is now seemingly set to pass without a return.

