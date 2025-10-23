Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca has been handed a key boost ahead of this weekend’s game against Sunderland

Chelsea were handed a key injury boost as Enzo Fernandez returned to action in their 5-1 win over Ajax in the Champions League.

Head coach Enzo Maresca heavily rotated his side for the game at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday night, meaning a number of key players will be fresh for Sunderland's visit this weekend. Fernandez had returned from international duty with a minor injury and missed the 3-0 win over Nottingham Forest as a result, but played a key role in the win over Ajax.

Speaking ahead of that game, Maresca confirmed that he had no long-term concerns over Fernandez: "As I said before the Forest game, it [the injury] was not something we had to be overly worried about; it is just to try to protect Enzo and protect any other players we need to protect.”

Defender Wesley Fofana also made his return in the win over Ajax having been absent for a month, and could be in contention for minutes against Sunderland as a result. Malo Gusto is suspended, having been shown a red card in the win over Nottingham Forest at the City Ground.

Maresca also confirmed earlier this week that striker Liam Palmer is close to a return from a hamstring injury, though this weekend's game appears likely to come too soon.

"Liam is very close," Maresca said.

"He’s not working with us yet – he’s still out – but hopefully in the next days he can begin taking part in the sessions with us.’ Marc Guiu pressed his claims for a start against Sunderland in Delap's absence by starting and scoring against

A number of key Chelsea players remained sidelined with longer-term injuries. Levi Colwill is recovering from an ACL injury and fellow centre back Benoit Badiashile is expected to be absent until December with a muscle issue. Cole Palmer will also miss this game, having been ruled out for around six weeks with a groin injury. Having impressed off the bench at Nottingham Forest, Guiu is pushing for more minutes ahead of this weekend's game. Dario Essugo, signed from Sporting this summer, is another longer-term absentee who has not yet been able to make his senior debut for the club.

Enzo Maresca sees Chelsea rotation decision pay off

Chelsea fielded a young side against Ajax and Maresca believes his decision to rotate heavily will pay off over the course of the campaign.

"It's the strategy of the club," Maresca said.

"We have so many young players. I think already last season we were the youngest squad in the history of the Premier League, so this season we continue in the same way. We changed tonight from the Forest game ten players. It's not easy from the Premier League to the Champions League to change so many players, but we need to do that, otherwise they are going to struggle because of many games. We need to protect some of the players. Tonight I think was also good because we could rotate players, especially with the red card [for Ajax]."