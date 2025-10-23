Chris Rigg opens up on Granit Xhaka’s leadership at Sunderland after Wilson Isidor’s training claim

Sunderland midfielder Chris Rigg has praised the influence of senior teammates Granit Xhaka and Nordi Mukiele after the pair were seen offering encouragement to the teenager during the Black Cats’ 2–0 win over Wolves at the Stadium of Light.

There was a telling moment midway through the second half when Rigg gave the ball away with an ambitious step-over pass in the 69th minute. Mukiele initially showed frustration but quickly softened, giving Rigg a reassuring pat on the head after the youngster apologised for the error. Moments later, Xhaka could be seen applauding Rigg after he won a throw-in, with both senior players visibly rallying around their young teammate.

Speaking to The Echo after the match, Rigg said: “I think everyone's got each other's back. I haven't played that many 90s in a while, so the fatigue hits at the end. But that will only come, and the intensity in this league is crazy, so that will come as well. But no, the lads are brilliant, especially the older lads. They know what it takes to play in this league. And yeah, they're great with me, but not just me, everyone.”

Rigg also hailed the influence of Xhaka, describing him as a key role model for Sunderland’s young squad. “I think he's such a role model coming in. Especially for me, being a midfielder and watching him growing up, his technique on the ball is unbelievable. Not just that, he's such a great guy. If you speak with him one-on-one, he'll have so much time for you. I've had a few chats with him, and honestly, he's a great guy. He has played at the highest level and captained his country. Nobody is really better to take advice from.”

Over the international break striker Wilson Isidor explained how Xhaka’s influence has been felt most on the training ground, where the midfielder’s high standards have already rubbed off on Sunderland’s younger players. “He brings a winning mentality, even in small games in training,” Isidor said. “If the quality of the session isn’t good, he’ll yell. I have an example: there’s little Chris Rigg in the squad, and he’s brought him back into shape. He was a little lazy in training, so he went to talk to him to ask him to change his attitude. That changed him.”

Asked what advice Xhaka had given him, Rigg added after the Wolves game: “He just stays humble, and that's what he always says to me, and you can see if you speak to him yourself, he's so humble. The amount of trophies he's won and the way he's played, sometimes that doesn't happen, but like I said, he's a great guy and I'm just looking forward to playing with him again.”

Rigg also praised Mukiele, after the summer signing from PSG netted his first goal for Sunderland against Wolves at the Stadium of Light last weekend: “He's an absolute beast, isn't he? He's such a nice guy as well, he always has time for you. I could go through everyone and say they're nice guys and unbelievable footballers, but that's just what we've got in the dressing room at the minute.”

