NBC pundits Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe have heaped praise on Nordi Mukiele and Sunderland’s recruitment strategy following the French defender’s impressive performance and goal in the club’s 2-0 victory over Wolves.

Mukiele, 27, has quickly established himself as one of Sunderland’s most influential players since arriving from Paris Saint-Germain in August 2025 for £9.5million plus £2.5million in add-ons. The French international scored Sunderland’s opening goal against Wolves – his first for the club – to help Régis Le Bris’ side maintain their unbeaten home record and climb to seventh in the Premier League table.

A versatile defender capable of playing both right-back and centre-back, Mukiele has already demonstrated the physicality, athleticism and tactical intelligence that have made him such a key figure in Le Bris’ evolving side. Speaking to NBC, former Wimbledon midfielder Robbie Earle admitted he hadn’t been overly familiar with Mukiele before researching his background, but was full of praise for both the player and Sunderland’s wider recruitment model.

He said: “I'm going to take this point just to do my unappreciated form of work, and it's a name that many won't know. I wasn't that aware of him and did a lot of research. Nordi Mukiele, the full-back for Sunderland who scored the goal.

“New player, 27 years of age, he's come from PSG, was French international, so he's got pedigree, went on loan to Bayer Leipzig and has played at Leipzig. What I liked about him, Rob, is his versatility – he can play right-side centre-back, he can play at full-back.

“He's an athlete and I did a little bit of reading on Sunderland and Régis Le Bris and the whole set-up, and apparently they sat down when they got promoted and looked at the profile of players and said we need size, power, athleticism as a base to match what happens in the Premier League. Then ability and all the other things.

“They went out and signed 12 to 14 players, mate, and Mukiele was one of them. He's a good player, he's 27 years of age, he's going to improve, he's got exactly the right kind of, you know, he's not a kid at 21 where he's still learning. He knows the game and is versatile at playing a number of positions. So my own appreciation goes to Mukiele and the recruitment of Sunderland, that's given them a chance to stay in the league.”

Fellow pundit Robbie Mustoe also commended Sunderland’s approach, highlighting how difficult it can be for newly promoted sides to rebuild successfully while maintaining a strong start in the Premier League. “And also a tip of the hat to a club that can change the team.

“There are examples of lots of change not working, and there are examples of change that has worked. Fair play to the Football Club and recruitment to go down this road of profiling the signings – so far it's working brilliantly well, and it's not easy.

“They’ve had the easy doors and players who were there last year, good footballers, Xhaka is a brilliant signing, the kid at the back. Yeah, you look down the team – there are so many new players, so many new players – and to make a team so quickly and to start off so well, that's not easy to do. So well done that club, and yeah, I like the shout. Good shout.”

