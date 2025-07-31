Sunderland have been repeatedly linked with Leicester City midfielder Bilal El Khannouss this summer

Leeds United have stepped up their interest in mooted Sunderland transfer target Bilal El Khannouss, according to reports.

The Black Cats have been linked with a prospective move for the Leicester City midfielder on numerous occasions this summer, and are one of several sides who are understood to be monitoring his situation following the Foxes’ relegation back to the Championship.

El Khannouss was a rare bright spark in an otherwise dour campaign at the King Power Stadium, and it has been suggested by various sources that his performances have garnered the admiration of the likes of West Ham, Aston Villa, Nottingham Forest, Everton, Crystal Palace, and AS Monaco - as well as Sunderland.

What has been said about Leeds United’s interest in reported Sunderland transfer target Bilal El Khannouss?

But according to continental journalist Sacha Tavolieri, it is currently Leeds United who are pushing ahead with an attempt to prise him away from Leicester. Writing on X on Thursday afternoon, the reporter said: “A meeting was held yesterday between Leeds United & Bilal El Khannouss camp, during which LUFC made clear they are willing to pay £24.5m release clause, with solidarity contribution & taxes to Leicester City available until 15/08.”

This latest update comes in the wake of a recent claim from L’Equipe journalist Loic Tanzi, who took to X last week to reveal that Sunderland were in discussions with the Foxes over potentially lowering El Khannouss’ asking price. He said: “Sunderland continues to negotiate with Leicester to lower Bilal El Khannouss' clause, estimated at €26m [£22.5m], plus 10% on a future resale. Nottingham Forest and Aston Villa are in the race. Monaco is still waiting for a departure before moving forward on an attacking player.”

Despite Leicester finishing some 13 points adrift of safety last season, El Khannouss still caught the eye during his debut campaign in England. Over the course of 36 outings in all competitions, he registered three goals and five assists, and received high praise from then-manager Ruud van Nistelrooy for the manner in which he had adapted to life in the Premier League.

The Dutchman said: “He’s playing and starting every game and an important player for us with his creativity and his work rate off the ball. With his desire for a final pass and getting possession going, getting us out of situations in possession, he can also be creative with assists and goals.

“He’s been working a lot on his shooting and I’m happy with his development and I think you’re going to see a lot more of him with his age and profile. With his work rate in training, he’s improving on a daily basis. The challenge for him is, at his young age, pushing himself to finally know where his ceiling is. His potential is there to be a top player in Europe in the Champions League, I think that’s where his potential is. But as I said, it’s important for him to work how he is on a daily basis and that he is consistent in that, because he can go a long way.”