Sunderland are one of several clubs said to be keen on Bilal El Khannouss

Crystal Palace are eyeing Sunderland transfer target Bilal El Khannouss as a potential replacement for Eberechi Eze, according to reports.

The Leicester City midfielder was a rare shining light for his side in an otherwise dire campaign that culminated in relegation from the Premier League last season, and is said to be attracting interest from a number of clubs this summer.

Alongside Sunderland, the likes of West Ham, Aston Villa, Nottingham Forest, Everton, and AS Monaco have all been credited with an interest, while various reports have suggested that the Moroccan has a release clause of around £22.5 million written into his contract at the King Power Stadium.

Indeed, last week, L’Equipe journalist Loic Tanzi took to X to reveal that Sunderland were in discussions with the Foxes over potentially lowering El Khannouss’ asking price. He said: “Sunderland continues to negotiate with Leicester to lower Bilal El Khannouss' clause, estimated at €26m [£22.5m], plus 10% on a future resale. Nottingham Forest and Aston Villa are in the race. Monaco is still waiting for a departure before moving forward on an attacking player.”

What has been said about Crystal Palace’s interest in Sunderland transfer target Bilal El Khannouss?

But in a fresh update on Monday, continental reporter Sacha Tavolieri suggested that the Black Cats may be facing even more competition for the 21-year-old. According to the reporter, Palace have earmarked El Khannouss as a potential successor to talismanic playmaker Eberechi Eze, who continues to be linked with a prospective move to Arsenal.

Writing on X, Tavolieri said: “Crystal Palace placed Bilal El Khannouss on their shortlist to replace Eberechi Eze! El Khannouss also on RB Leipzig top list to sub Xavi Simons. RasenBallsport long time admirer of the Moroccan. No concrete offer on both side yet.”

Kristjaan Speakman confirms Sunderland's transfer plans for the rest of the transfer window

Speaking to Sky Sports recently, Sunderland sporting director Kristjaan Speakman confirmed that the club were still looking to make several additions to their squad. He said: “We've still got several more players that we need to acquire in certain areas of the pitch.

"I'll leave that a little bit loose for you but we have to try to find the right players. We've never been knee-jerk in our decision making. We'll try to be calm, but it's the balance of being calm, waiting and trying to find [players]. Also knowing that you've got the right ones and being decisive.

"Momentum is important. We want to make sure we can start well. We knew that we had three or four players that we felt were the right ones and we've tried to do them. I think that just shows the ambition of the ownership and the direction of the club."

