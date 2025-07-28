Sunderland have joined Leeds in tracking Santa Clara right-back Suaibo Jassi, according to reports.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunderland and sporting director Kristjaan Speakman are reportedly keeping tabs on teenage right-back Suaibo Jassi, with the 18-year-old beginning to attract growing interest from English clubs.

According to ontheminute.com, the Black Cats have joined Leeds United and Brentford in monitoring the promising defender, who recently signed a three-year contract with Portuguese side CD Santa Clara. Jassi’s performances in Portugal’s youth ranks have already drawn significant attention across Europe, with both Leeds and Brentford said to be actively tracking the Guinea-Bissau-born prospect.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The report claims Sunderland are now also weighing up the youngster ahead of a potential future move, though Jassi is currently focused on breaking into Santa Clara’s senior squad. Interest in the highly rated full-back is expected to continue rising in the months ahead.

What other Sunderland-related transfer news is there?

Sunderland defender Jenson Seelt says a loan move is "an option" as the Black Cats continue to reshape their backline for Premier League football – but insists he’ll be ready if Régis Le Bris calls on him for the opening day.

The 22-year-old has featured throughout pre-season after missing the entire senior 2024-25 campaign with a serious knee injury. While Sunderland are expected to bring in top-level defensive reinforcements before the transfer window closes, Seelt has quietly impressed alongside Dan Ballard, showing composure and improved physicality after a long spell on the sidelines, though the Black Cats did lose 3-0 to Hearts on Saturday.

Speaking after Saturday’s 3-0 defeat to Hearts, the Dutch centre-back opened up about the possibility of a loan exit – but was quick to stress that his sole focus is on playing football regularly and proving his fitness after a year of uncertainty.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Yes, that’s an option. We don’t know that yet,” Seelt said of a potential loan. “For me, the most important thing is to get regular play time and play loads of games because it’s important after a year of injury. We’ll see what the best option is in there.”

The Echo has launched a new WhatsApp SAFC Channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates direct to your phone. Simply click this link to join our SAFC WhatsApp channel.

Seelt’s attitude and professionalism throughout pre-season have been quietly noted inside the club, and he admits he’s simply enjoying being back on the pitch – regardless of what comes next. “I'm just enjoying it at the moment. I also need to be realistic,” he added.

Seelt continued: “They're probably going to get some other players as well, bring some new players in. I feel very good at the moment. We'll see what happens. I just try to do my best. If I have to be there for the first game, then I'll be there.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sunderland continue their pre-season campaign with a trip to Hull City on Tuesday night, before rounding off their summer schedule with games against Real Betis, Rayo Vallecano, and Augsburg. The Premier League returns to the Stadium of Light on Friday 16 August, when West Ham United visit Wearside.