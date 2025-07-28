Jenson Seelt says a loan move is possible as he looks to play regular football after injury comeback

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunderland defender Jenson Seelt says a loan move is "an option" as the Black Cats continue to reshape their backline for Premier League football – but insists he’ll be ready if Régis Le Bris calls on him for the opening day.

The 22-year-old has featured throughout pre-season after missing the entire senior 2024-25 campaign with a serious knee injury. While Sunderland are expected to bring in top-level defensive reinforcements before the transfer window closes, Seelt has quietly impressed alongside Dan Ballard, showing composure and improved physicality after a long spell on the sidelines, though the Black Cats did lose 3-0 to Hearts on Saturday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking after Saturday’s 3-0 defeat to Hearts, the Dutch centre-back opened up about the possibility of a loan exit – but was quick to stress that his sole focus is on playing football regularly and proving his fitness after a year of uncertainty.

“Yes, that’s an option. We don’t know that yet,” Seelt said of a potential loan. “For me, the most important thing is to get regular play time and play loads of games because it’s important after a year of injury. We’ll see what the best option is in there.”

Seelt’s attitude and professionalism throughout pre-season have been quietly noted inside the club, and he admits he’s simply enjoying being back on the pitch – regardless of what comes next. “I'm just enjoying it at the moment. I also need to be realistic,” he added.

Seelt continued: “They're probably going to get some other players as well, bring some new players in. I feel very good at the moment. We'll see what happens. I just try to do my best. If I have to be there for the first game, then I'll be there.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The former PSV Eindhoven defender joined Sunderland in the summer of 2022 but has endured a stop-start spell at the club due to injuries. After finally returning to full fitness, Seelt says he’s feeling confident again – and credits the support of his girlfriend, family and the club for helping him through one of the toughest periods of his career.

“Last season, everyone knows, it wasn't very nice for me,” he said. “But all summer, I've trained and made sure I was ready for pre-season. I think I've been showing some good bits. I'm feeling very well, so I'm very happy with that on a personal side.”

“After a year of insecurity about the knee, it wasn't nice. But now I feel so good, and that's very nice for me. It was very tough. I'm happy that my girlfriend was with me in England – she really helped me. Loads of family came over, so that helped as well. The club was always very supportive. I never felt really lonely, although it's your injury. Every day, you have to overcome these difficulties and setbacks. But in the end, we're here.”

The Echo has launched a new WhatsApp SAFC Channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates direct to your phone. Simply click this link to join our SAFC WhatsApp channel.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Seelt also praised the role of Sunderland head coach Régis Le Bris has played in his development since arriving earlier this summer. “He's very supportive. Also, this new season, he speaks a lot with me. We speak about the game. I hope he's happy with me at the moment. Let's continue.”

Sunderland continue their pre-season campaign with a trip to Hull City on Tuesday night, before rounding off their summer schedule with games against Real Betis, Rayo Vallecano, and Augsburg. The Premier League returns to the Stadium of Light on Friday 16 August, when West Ham United visit Wearside.