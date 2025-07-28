Former Black Cats midfielder joins Graham Alexander’s side after spell in Denmark and Saudi Arabia

Former Sunderland skipper Max Power has been named captain of Bradford City ahead of their return to League One – with the 32-year-old midfielder tasked with leading Graham Alexander’s side in 2025-26.

Power, who joined the Bantams on a two-year deal earlier this summer following his departure from Danish club AGF, brings a wealth of experience and leadership to Valley Parade. Well known to Sunderland supporters for his combative style and influence during the club’s League One era, Power now returns to the division he knows so well.

“I am delighted to get the deal done so early in the summer and excited to get going,” Power said after his arrival was confirmed earlier this summer. “I was watching how the season finished closely and was as excited as everybody else here when the goal went in in the 96th minute! I could not wait to come here.”

Power played 137 times for Sunderland between 2018 and 2021, scoring 12 goals and captaining the Black Cats to EFL Trophy glory at Wembley in 2021. He later rejoined Wigan, before playing in Saudi Arabia with Al-Qadsiah and then moving to Denmark. Earlier this year, he was spotted among the away support during Sunderland’s Boxing Day win at Blackburn Rovers.

Speaking about his first summer signing, Bradford boss Alexander added several months ago: “I am extremely pleased to start our summer recruitment by bringing Max to the club. He brings a wealth of experience with promotions under his belt and proven quality. After meeting with him, his enthusiasm to come and play for us was clear to see. We all look forward to working with him.”

Max Power: Years of painkilling injections got me through

A three-time League One winner with Wigan, Power has also overcome injury setbacks in recent seasons – admitting last year that painkiller injections and groin surgery had taken their toll.

“Years of painkillers and injections to get through games had finally caught up with me and I required surgery on my groin and hernia,” Power wrote on social media after leaving Saudi Arabia. “As someone who has never been injured before, in hindsight, I probably rushed the comeback and faced many setbacks along the way. In January I took a very difficult decision to end my season to allow the club to bring in another foreign player… it broke my heart but I am proud of my decision to put the team and the football club before my own self.”

That decision allowed Power time to fully recover. “This period has allowed me to fully reset my body and I now feel stronger and better than at any stage in my career,” he added. “This period of time out of the team has made me realise how much I still love this game that has given me a great life to date. I can’t wait for pre-season to begin and I look forward to helping the club progress next season.”

Bradford are preparing for life back in League One after promotion from League Two last term, with Power’s leadership expected to play a key role in their transition.