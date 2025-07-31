Rugby World Cup fans will be among the first to use Sunderland’s new Keel Crossing when it temporarily opens for the international sporting event.

Although it’s not been confirmed when the new River Wear bridge will open permanently, it will welcome the public for the tournament’s opening game, a clash between England and the USA, enabling fans to easily make their way to the Stadium of Light for the event on August 22, 2025.

The bridge will open for the full day, providing direct access between the city centre and the Stadium, allowing fans to enjoy the full event experience.

At the end of the day, the bridge will be closed to allow the final phase of cosmetic works to be completed before it is officially opened for day-to-day use.

Work is progressing well at Keel Crossing, with all but the final painting and lighting installation works set to be completed by contractor VolkerStevin ahead of the prestigious Rugby World Cup event.

Over 40,000 people are expected to visit the city for the opening game of the Women’s Rugby World Cup tournament, and with a full weekend of festivities taking place, including a performance from pop star Anne-Marie.

Cllr Michael Mordey, leader of Sunderland City Council, said: “We’re working closely with VolkerStevin to facilitate the use of Keel Crossing for the opening ceremony of the Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025 at Sunderland’s Stadium of Light.

“While the bridge isn’t officially open yet, we’re excited to offer this unique opportunity for those attending the game to cross the bridge for the first time.

“It will be incredible seeing a sea of England and USA shirts and scarves walking across the bridge and give us a glimpse of what to expect in the future, now that Sunderland AFC is back in the Premier League. I think this crossing has come to represent the sense of renewed positivity and optimism that is growing in Sunderland right now.”

The Keel Crossing will connect the north and south sides of the River Wear in Sunderland city centre and sits at the heart of Riverside Sunderland, one of the UK’s most ambitious urban regeneration projects.

The new footbridge is 10 metres wide and spans 250 meters, at a height of 30 metres above the river.

It is one of several high-profile developments currently under construction or recently completed at Riverside Sunderland, alongside the Housing Innovation and Construction Skills Academy (HICSA), Maker & Faber, Culture House, the new Eye Hospital and Vaux Housing.

The bridge will connect Sheepfolds and the northern communities with the city centre, opening up new connections that will enable people to move more freely, accessing the new housing, high- quality employment space, and the fantastic new leisure facilities being delivered across Riverside Sunderland.

Cllr Mordey added: “Riverside Sunderland is established now as one of the most exciting parts of the city. From Sheepfolds Stables and The Botanist to the Keel Tavern and Flower Café, and Culture House and the Muddler which are on their way, this is a place that people will want to be part of – to live here, work here and play here.

“Not to mention the thousands of people who will descend on the area on matchdays.

“We’re building a place that will attract more and more visitors for work and leisure, and with that, the Keel Crossing is playing a key role in connecting everything together, making it easier than ever for people to get around. It will unlock so much potential across Riverside Sunderland and the wider city centre.”