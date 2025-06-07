Sunderland are set for a very busy transfer window with significant incomings and outgoings expected

Sunderland are heading into a crucial summer transfer window as they return to the Premier League after an eight-year absence.

Their retained list was published earlier this week, confirming the senior players contracted for next season. Here, we take you through the transfer and contract status of each one and outline what to expect next...

Anthony Patterson

It wasn’t always an easy season for Patterson but he ended it very strongly and delivered his best performance yet when it really mattered at Wembley. At this stage, doesn’t appear to be any doubt that he’ll go into the new season as Sunderland’s number one goalkeeper. Three years left to run on his deal.

Simon Moore

Moore has made an excellent impact this season, deputising well in the brief period Patterson was injured. He was also a very popular and influential figure in the dressing room, and there’s little doubt Sunderland will be very happy to have him as part of their goalkeeping group next season. Whether they need to add some further competition for Patterson is another question.

Matty Young

Sunderland, and most others who have watched him inside the game, believe Young has everything it takes to be a Premier League number one in future. This season is likely to come a little too soon for him to be competing for that spot and there isn’t a great deal to be gained from him not playing regularly. So after a solid first EFL loan at Salford last season, expect another loan and a step up in playing level at some stage over the summer window.

Blondy Nna Noukeu

Whether Sunderland recruit another goalkeeper could impact Noukeu’s short-term future. A popular member of the goalkeeping group who impressed in U21s football, but he might want to try and go and get regular senior minutes next season.

Nathan Bishop

Bishop played regularly for Cambridge United in the second half of last season and with one year left to run on his contract, Sunderland will likely allow him to depart on a permanent basis. There'll be a number of EFL clubs very keen to sign a player of Bishop's experience and pedigree at the level.

Niall Huggins

Huggins returned to full training at the end of last season and impressed with his performances behind the scenes. Sunderland won’t want to rush Huggins, who is entering the last year of his deal, and will take a cautious approach. He just needs a strong pre-season first and foremost, where his versatility will be very useful for Le Bris both in training and in games. A decision on where he plays next season can be taken closer to the season.

Timothee Pembele

Pembélé seems highly unlikely to play any part next season with Trai Hume firmly established as the club's first-choice right back and with the club likely to target additional quality and cover across both full back positions. Pembélé still has three years left to run on his contract which will complicate the situation, but Sunderland will hope that a broadly positive spell at Le Havre where the defender played fairly regularly and helped beat the Ligue 1 drop encourages fresh suitors.

Trai Hume

One of the players who Sunderland will be counting on to step up and establish himself at Premier League level. Has been linked with a move away but appeared to pour cold water on that chat by stressing his love for the club while on international duty. Under contract for another two years with the club option of an additional season, but they might well want to reward his progress with new and improved terms.

Dan Ballard

After a sensational run of performances, Ballard is one of the players certain to be given the chance to step up. That he has three years to run on his current deal means Sunderland are very well placed if any other clubs are tempted to try and bid having seen his progress. Will be very keen to put together an injury-free campaign after recent frustration on that front.

Luke O’Nien

Entering the final year of his contract but Sunderland have an option to extend, so no pressing concern on that front. Sunderland will want to add to their options in the centre of defence but O’Nien is such an important part of the group and you can never bet against him stepping up again.

Aji Alese

Wasn’t quite able to make a quicker-than-expected recovery from a leg injury to feature in the play-offs, but that he was even in contention underlined that his progress has been good. Needs to hit the ground running and get a good pre-season under his belt, at which point a decision can be made on his playing prospects. His versatility and pace means he has every chance of being part of a top-tier squad if fit.

Dennis Cirkin

Has one year left on his current deal so Sunderland are vulnerable to bids, but they’ll be hopeful that promotion and the strong bond Cirkin has built with the club mean a new deal can be agreed. Undoubtedly one of those who can step up, providing he gets a bit of luck with injuries.

Jenson Seelt

Fully fit again after a major knee injury, and needs a solid pre-season before any decisions on his future can be met. A loan where his recovery and progress can be monitored seems like a sensible bet at this stage.

Leo Hjelde

Has been a dependable performer when called upon this season but needs regular minutes and there has to be significant doubt whether that will be possible in a Premier League squad. Sunderland could look for a permanent move or they could look for a loan where they can keep a keen eye on his progress. Don’t forget that Hjelde is still only 21. With three years still left to run on his deal, time is on Sunderland’s side.

Joe Anderson

Anderosn has struggled to break through and land first-team football since his move from Everton and Sunderland will be open to offers this summer. Anderson turned down EFL moves in January, so whether he feels it is the right time to move on will likely determine his next steps.

Nectar Triantis

Triantis has had an excellent campaign at Hibernian, thriving in a holding midfield role and helping to secure a third-place finish. Had Sunderland not been promoted they may well have been tempted to take a closer look at the 22-year-old in pre-season, but his chances of regular game time have likely diminished following that win over Sheffield United.

The question for Sunderland is whether they look to develop him further for another season or whether they chose to accept a permanent offer while interest is significant. Either way, they will have no issues finding a new destination for the 22-year-old.

Pierre Ekwah

AS Saint-Etienne's relegation from Ligue 1 led to them deciding against triggering their right-to-buy clause in the loan that saw them sign Ekwah on loan last summer. That's undoubtedly a blow for the Black Cats, as it would have been a significant seven-figure fee. Ekwah did play regularly and impressed at times, and so Sunderland will expect interest and it might well be one of the easier deals generally to get done this summer. Ekwah's superb form after initially breaking into the Sunderland side means you can't entirely rule out him making an impact in pre-season, but it does feel like a fresh start for all is the most likely option.

Jay Matete

Matete showed himself to be a midfielder of real promise during Sunderland's run to League One promotion but injuries thereafter slowed his progress. It feels as if this summer will be the right moment for Matete to start afresh and seek a permanent move, and you'd imagine given his excellent record of winning promotion from League One that there will at the very least be multiple suitors at that level.

Dan Neil

Neil is entering the final year of his contract amid reports of interest from clubs such as AS Roma. Sunderland are therefore clearly vulnerable heading into the window but they will be opening contract talks in the coming weeks and the hope is that promotion to the top tier helps convince Neil his future remains very much on Wearaide. One to watch, clearly.

Chris Rigg

Has long had top-tier admirers but promotion might well mean Sunderland are able to hold on to one of their brightest prospects for another season at least. Has two years left to run on his first professional contract but would be no surprise if Sunderland look to reward him with fresh terms this summer.

Jobe Bellingham

Sunderland haven’t entirely given up hope of persuading Bellingham to stay but he appears increasingly likely to depart for Borussia Dortmund providing the two clubs can agree a fee. Would be a big miss but it would also be a major financial boost for Sunderland at the start of the window.

Alan Browne

Browne had a good impact in his first year on Wearside but injuries meant he wasn't able to play as regularly as he’d ideally have liked. It’ll be a big pre-season to try and force his way into contention, with reports that Championship clubs are monitoring his situation. Could be one to watch.

Harrison Jones

Jones has had an excellent campaign, impressing behind the scenes and working his way into first-team contention on a weekly basis. He’s very highly rated but Premier League football might be coming just a little soon. He’ll likely be with the main group at the start of pre-season but a high-level EFL loan has to be a strong possibility.

Milan Aleksic

Aleksic wasn’t able to break into the team regularly last year as he adjusted to a new environment and language, and Eliezer Mayenda’s spectacular success last season underlines the importance of giving young players time. Still, regular minutes are key and so a loan move next season looks the most likely option at this early stage of the summer.

Enzo Le Fee

Signed a four-year deal and will become a permanent player on July 1st. A superb start to the transfer window for Sunderland, a player who is clearly capable of making the step up to Premier League level and who can hopefully play in his strongest position more regularly next season.

Adil Aouchiche

Aouchiche impressed staff and team mates alike with his attitude and willingness to keep working away in training when his first-team prospects appeared remote at the start of last season. That earned some deserved opportunities over the festive period and Aouchiche did well, but he'll likely struggle for regular playing time. He had a solid loan at Portsmouth but it is at this stage unclear whether they'll pursue a permanent move. Aouchiche featured fairly regularly and did well, but did not necessarily force his way to the status of automatic pick. Again, the situation will be complicated by Aouchiche's long contract on Wearside with terms that will have improved as a result of promotion. There will be suitors, it will just be about getting the right deal for Sunderland.

Abdoullah Ba

Sunderland hoped that a move to Ligue 2 side Dunkerque would help Ba rebuild some match fitness and confidence. Ba did play eight times and scored once, but the loan had mixed results on the whole The Ligue 2 side were clear from the start that they would likely be unable to sign Ba on a permanent basis regardless of performance, and that they were ultimately unable to win promotion means it's now deemed highly improbable. Ba's undoubted talent means there will likely again be suitors from France, but Sunderland have to decide whether now is the right time to cut their losses.

Patrick Roberts

Like O’Nien, has one year to run on his current contract but a club option to extend for a further season means it’s unlikely to be a major concern for Kristjaan Speakman at this stage. Sunderland will definitely be looking to strengthen in wide areas but Roberts has always thrived alongside better players and will be a key squad player next season.

Ian Poveda

Poveda returned to fitness towards the end of Sunderland’s play-off campaign but after a frustrating season in which he struggled for regular minutes and to make an impression on the head coach in training, it seems highly likely that he’ll depart this summer.

Romaine Mundle

Superb first full campaign on Sunderland last time out and one of the players the club will be looking to build around as they step up. Just needs a good run of fitness after two fairly serious hamstring injuries last season.

Nazariy Rusyn

Hajduk Split have opted not to activate their clause to sign Rusyn on a permanent basis. Like Hemir, Sunderland appear at this stage unlikely to recoup the fee that paid to sign the forward two years ago but the focus will be on finding the right move for all parties. Having struggled to force his way into the picture under Le Bris earlier this season, he appears unlikely to be part of the Premier League squad.

Wilson Isidor

Had a strong first campaign on Wearside, and clearly has both the pace and the finishing ability to step up to the top tier. Will be an important part of the plans for next season, with Sunderland moving early to turn his loan move from Zenit into a permanent deal last January.

Eliezer Mayenda

A number of top clubs across Europe are monitoring his progress but Sunderland will be keen to keep him and the striker has made clear he is enjoying his time on Wearside. Sunderland will need to recruit another striker this summer but given how quickly Mayenda has developed this season, they’ll be backing him to play a part next time around.

Luis Hemir

Juve Next Gen have opted not to activate their clause to sign Hemir on a permanent basis, meaning that he will be returning to Wearside initially this summer. The striker still has three years left to run on his current contract, and so another loan to try and help him rebuild his form and confidence would be an option. Sunderland would likely prefer a permanent deal, though their chances of recouping all their investment (believed to be around the seven-figure mark) would at this stage seem remote.

Ahmed Abdullahi

Sunderland are confident that Abdullahi is finally fully recovered from the groin issues that prevented him making a single appearance last season. Should be ready to hit the ground running on day one of pre-season, with Le Bris likely making a call on his playing prospects later in the summer.

