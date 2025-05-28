Sunderland could be facing transfer interest in young striker Eliezer Mayenda this summer

Eliezer Mayenda says he is 'really happy' at Sunderland amid reports of interest from top clubs in Europe.

Mayenda has enjoyed a breakthrough campaign on Wearside this season, scoring his tenth goal of the campaign at Wembley to help Sunderland back to the Premier League. A superb finish on his weaker right foot, the goal showcased Mayenda's remarkable development over the past year to the wider footballing world.

That led footmercato to report that Mayenda was 'one to watch' this summer, and emerging as an option for 'many top European clubs'.

Mayenda has three years to run on his current contract and in an interview with sofoot, he said he was happy at the club and wanted to enjoy the moment following the comeback win over Sheffield United.

Asked about his future, he said: "You're not the first to ask me this question; even my friends talk about it. I just got promoted to the Premier League on Saturday, and I just want to enjoy it. I'm really happy at Sunderland."

In a wide-ranging interview, Mayenda also discussed his footballing upbringing and the impact of Régis Le Bris on his career this season.

The youngster also opened up on the 'incredible' emotion of winning promotion back to the Premier League and is delight at delivering a day for fans that they will never forget.

Mayenda told sofoot: "It was a roller coaster! There was pressure for everyone, especially at the beginning. Sheffield scored very early in the match, we had Luke O'Nien, our central defender, who dislocated his shoulder in the 2nd minute ... Mentally, we were affected, because he was our leader, who had notably experienced the most finals at Wembley, especially since it was a youth team at Sunderland. We took time to get into the match, there was that second goal disallowed. Fortunately, because honestly, otherwise it would have been dead. But at half-time, Régis Le Bris was calm, he's a coach who never shouts, he transmits confidence, and we came back with better intentions. My goal came at an important moment of the match, we moved forward, then it was madness when Tommy scored in added time. It was incredible, it was the best emotion of my career!

"We mustn't forget that our fans are the ones who have suffered the most from Sunderland's situation in recent seasons," he added.

"When you remember that the club was in League One four years ago... There have been difficult seasons, last year was also tough when we finished 16th. This promotion is a real relief. During the play-offs, it wasn't that they put pressure on us, but we felt we had to do it for them. Thanks to this victory, the supporters will have a great summer, eight years is a long time. The city needed this."

Mayenda's busy year has continued even in the immediate aftermath of Sunderland's Wembley win, with the striker joining up with the Spain U20s squad for training ahead of the World Cup later this year. Mayenda could yet feature for Spain U21s in the Euros next month.