The latest transfer talk from the Stadium of Light as Sunderland look to add more new faces to their squad ahead of the new Premier League season.

Sunderland are reportedly facing competition from a Premier League rivals in their pursuit of Bayer Leverkusen winger Amine Adli.

The 15-times capped Morocco international has spent the last four seasons with the Bundesliga club and has impressed with 23 goals and 24 assists in 142 appearances in all competitions. Adli was also part of the side that enjoyed a remarkable season during the 2023/24 campaign as they saw off Bayern Munich to be crowned Bundesliga champions and won the DFB-Pokal with a final win against Koln that came thanks to a winning goal from Sunderland new boy Granit Xhaka.

Despite suffering a serious knee injury last season, Adli made 28 appearances and featured in Bayer’s Champions League campaign as they emerged from league fixtures against the likes of AC Milan, Feyenoord and Liverpool before falling to league rivals Bayern Munich in the first knockout round.

French journalist Julian Laurens suggested the Black Cats were keen to reunited Adli with former Bayer team-mate Xhaka but would face competition from Wolverhampton Wanderers. However, a report from Sky Germany’s Florian Plettenberg has now revealed Bournemouth have entered the race for the £19.5 million rated winger and stated the move is ‘one to watch under deadline day’.

He posted on X: “Bournemouth have added Amine Adli to their shortlist for this summer transfer window. The 25 y/o winger from Bayer 04 Leverkusen, under contract until 2028, is one to watch until Deadline Day, as he has received numerous enquiries.”

The news comes just days after reports from French outlet L’Equipe suggested Ligue 1 giants Marseille were also keen on the winger and had ‘begun discussions to determine the feasibility of a move’ for the winger.

Sunderland and Man Utd check on Serie A star

Sunderland are keen to add to their defensive options ahead of the new Premier League season.

Summer signing Reinildo Mandava partnered Dan Ballard at the heart of the back four in last weekend’s pre-season friendly defeat against Real Betis. However, the former Atletico Madrid star could revert to a more familiar left-back position this weekend as Jenson Seelt closes in on a return to fitness.

Nevertheless, there is a need to boost Regis Le Bris’ options at the heart of his defence and reports in Italy have claimed Sunderland, Manchester United and Nottingham Forest have all scouted Fiorentina centre back Pietro Comuzzo in recent weeks.

TuttoSport have claimed the 20-year-old was the subject of an unsuccessful big money offer from Serie A champions Napoli in January - but could now be available for around £35 million.

