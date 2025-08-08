Sunderland’s search for defensive reinforcements ahead of the new

Bournemouth are closing in on a deal for Sunderland target Bafodé Diakité.

The Cherries are in advanced talks to sign the Lille centre back, who is likely to command a fee in excess of £30 million. Andoni Iraola's side are in urgent need of defensive reinforcements having already sold Dean Huijsen and Milos Kerkez to Real Madrid and Liverpool respectively. They are also expect to sell centre back Illia Zabarnyi to PSG in the coming weeks, earning a total windfall from those sales in excess of £150 million.

Diakité had been a target for Sunderland as they look to sign a high-calibre central defender ahead of the new Premier League season, but they will now have to press on with other targets. The Black Cats have for some time been pursuing a deal for Bologna centre back Jhon Lucumí, and reports in Italy this week have suggested that a resolution on his future is expected soon as he holds talks with the Serie A club. Bologna are hoping to keep Lucumí and extend his contract, but Sunderland are prepared to offer a significant fee. Bologna have held talks with West Brom over a deal for left-sided defender Torbjørn Heggem, but talks have not at this stage progressed to an advanced stage. Sevilla's Loic Bade is another potential target for Sunderland.

Sunderland are in urgent need of reinforcements ahead of next weekend's Premier League opener against West Ham United, with Luke O'Nien, Aji Alese and Leo Hjelde ruled out of action until September. As it stands Jenson Seelt is in line to start alongside Dan Ballard, but the club would ideally like Seelt to go out on loan to develop after an injury-hit campaign last time out. Nectar Triantis is another option, but has missed the last three pre-season games with a minor injury and is also expected to depart either on a loan or permanent basis before the end of the transfer window. Reinildo deputised well at centre back against Real Betis, but Régis Le Bris needs him at left back against West Ham with Dennis Cirkin also out until September.

Eliezer Mayenda hands Sunderland major contract boost

Sunderland did get a significant boost on Thursday, with Eliezer Mayenda ending any speculation of a summer transfer move by signing a new contract. Mayenda's new deal runs until the summer of 2030.

“I'm very happy to sign a new contract," Mayenda said.

"I think everybody knows that for me, this is my team, my Club, my city – so it's a special moment. Sunderland fans are very, very special. I think they’re among the best in England. Playing at the Stadium of Light is always incredible. So, if I have one message, it’s to keep going like that – I feel amazing every time I step on the pitch.”

Kristjaan Speakman added: “We are delighted with Eliezer’s progress throughout the last two years. Whether you’re a supporter, a member of staff, or one of his team-mates, it’s been immensely rewarding to follow and support his development to this point. Although this is a moment to reflect and celebrate his progress, it is also an opportunity to reset our objectives and expectations. Eli is an important player for us, and his commitment will be significant as we embark upon the Premier League season. He’s a great character who understands our Club, and I know our supporters will be delighted by this news.”