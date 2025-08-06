Bologna defender Jhon Lucumi | Marco Luzzani/Getty Images

Sunderland have completed their ninth summer signing but are far from done

Sunderland's loan signing of Marc Guiu from Chelsea represents an important step forward in their summer transfer activity.

With Eliezer Mayenda set to end any speculation of a summer move to a top European club by signing a new and improved contract, Sunderland look well stock in the striking position ahead of the new season. While neither Guiu or Mayenda have much int he way of Premier League experience, the Black Cats believe they have huge prospects capable of stepping up. Wilson Isidor will also be an important part of their plans, his pace and finishing ability potentially a major weapon in transition for the season ahead.

Guiu is Sunderland's ninth summer signing but it is clear that they are far from done, and that there remains some significant business still to do. Head coach Régis Le Bris has already dropped a couple of hints on that front, suggesting that the Black Cats need another two or three additions and that ideally they would like to add a little more experience to the squad having by and large invested in young talent again this summer.

Positionally, the areas they need to focus next are clear. Central defence is now the next clear priority, a position where Sunderland are worryingly short ahead of West Ham United's visit next Saturday. Dan Ballard has had a strong pre-season campaign and is one of the players from last year's play-off success that the club clearly back to step up a level. He'll start, but who plays alongside him is one of the big questions still unanswered. Jenson Seelt has taken the chance to impress in pre-season, but after such a long time on the sidelines it will inevitably take time for him to find the level of consistency required for the Premier League. Ideally, the arrival of a new central defender would allow him to go out on loan and play regularly for a season, with Eredivisie side NEC Nijmegen known to be interested. That's a deal Sunderland probably can't afford to sanction until they get a deal over the line. Nectar Triantis is another option, but has missed the last three games with a minor injury and played most of his football during a (very successful) loan spell in defensive midfield. Like Seelt, an exit before the end of the window is a strong possibility. Reinildo showed against Real Betis that he can comfortably deputise, but Dennis Cirkin's injury means that only creates another headache at left back where Niall Huggins and Harrison Jones have stepped in through pre season. Though the return of Luke O'Nien in September will bolster Le Bris's options, Sunderland simply have to recruit ahead of next weekend. The challenge is that they're determined to secure a high-calibre player who can immediately lift the level of the team, with Bologna's Jhon Lucumí known to be a key target. Deals of that ambition are not easy to do, however, and the million-dollar question is whether Sunderland can get one over the line or whether the need to strengthen will necessitate a move to other targets.

The other position that Le Bris has been clear he wants reinforcements is out wide, and primarily on the left. Sunderland have signed Simon Adingra, but Romaine Mundle is facing a spell on the sidelines as he recovers from hamstring surgery. Chemsdine Talbi can play off the left, but prefers the right and is one of the more inexperienced of Sunderland's summer signings. He's expected to need some time to adjust to a new environment and decision. While there are this stage no suggestions that an exit is either near or desirable to any party, a lack of regular minutes in Le Bris's more experienced XI through pre-season for Patrick Roberts have cast some doubts over his chance of regular starts at least in the opening weeks of the season. Sunderland were very close to a deal for Sassuolo forward Armand Laurienté, but it fell through in the final stages and finding an alternative is crucial before the end of the window.

Sunderland will of course be open to adding in other positions between now and the end of the window if they a player becomes available who they feel will lift the level of the starting XI, but those right now are the two key priorities.

The outgoing transfer business Sunderland still need to conclude

Sunderland also have a lot of work to do when it comes to outgoings.

Broadly those players fall into two categories. There are those who the club do not feel are quite ready for Premier League football just yet, but who they think could have a role to play in future seasons. Seelt and Triantis look likely to fall into that category, while Le Bris confirmed after the draw with Real Betis that Milan Aleksic and Ahmed Abdullahi were now free to pursue loan moves in search of more regular senior football in the current campaign.

A number of players were told ahead of pre-season that they were free to depart, with many of those lining up against Gateshead in the club's opening friendly of the summer. Timothee Pembele, Joe Anderson, Ian Poveda, Luis Hemir, Nazariy Rusyn, Aboullah Ba and Jay Matete are amongst those free to move on. Progress has been slow thus far in finding new clubs and in many cases the situation is complicated by the improvement to contracts in the wake of promotion, but sporting director Kristjaan Speakman said in May that would not be an obstacle to incoming recruitment and so far that has held true.

