Sunderland’s pre-season campaign draws to a conclusion this weekend with the Black Cats in action on both Saturday and Sunday.
The Black Cats face Bundesliga side Augsburg in Germany on Saturday afternoon, before La Liga side Rayo Vallecano visit the Stadium of Light on Sunday for the final game before the Premier League season kicks off next weekend. It’s not yet clear how Régis Le Bris will split his squad across the two games, but he’s likely to try and get everyone in his squad an extended run out to top up their match fitness ahead of the new campaign. Here’s all the team and injury news as we have it.
1. Marc Guiu - will debut
Guiu's loan deal from Chelsea was completed earlier this week and the youngster will debut in one of the games this weekend, which should clear the way for him to be in the squad against West Ham United on opening day. | Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images Photo: Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images
2. Anthony Patterson - major doubt
Patterson hasn't featured since the opening game of pre season due to an injury that has proved more troublesome than initially hoped. Not clear if he'll be involved in either of these games and at the moment Robin Roefs looks highly likely to start the season in goal. | Getty Images
3. Luke O'Nien - out
O'Nien suffered a dislocated shoulder in the early stages of Sunderland's play-off final win over Sheffield United and that required surgery. Stepping up his rehab but is set to miss the first three games of the new Premier League season. | Getty Images
4. Nectar Triantis - doubt
Triantis missed the last three games with a minor injury. Not thought to be a major issue but unclear if he'll be able to return for these games. Looks likely to head out on loan or on a permanent basis before the end of the window. | Chris Fryatt
