The Black Cats face Bundesliga side Augsburg in Germany on Saturday afternoon, before La Liga side Rayo Vallecano visit the Stadium of Light on Sunday for the final game before the Premier League season kicks off next weekend. It’s not yet clear how Régis Le Bris will split his squad across the two games, but he’s likely to try and get everyone in his squad an extended run out to top up their match fitness ahead of the new campaign. Here’s all the team and injury news as we have it.