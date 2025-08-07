Sunderland face fresh competition from Marseille for £19.5m Adli as transfer race takes new twist

Sunderland may face fresh competition in the race to sign Bayer Leverkusen forward Amine Adli, with reports in France now linking Ligue 1 giants Olympique Marseille with a move for the 25-year-old Morocco international.

According to L’Équipe journalist Loïc Tanzi, Marseille’s management have initiated discussions to assess the feasibility of a deal – a significant development that could complicate Sunderland’s pursuit of one of their most ambitious targets of the summer. Speaking on social media earlier this week regarding the transfer, Tanzi said: “Olympique Marseille's management has begun discussions to determine the feasibility of a move for Amine Adli.”

Sunderland were first credited with interest last week by journalist Julien Laurens, who claimed that the Premier League newcomers were preparing to make a formal offer for Adli. Laurens also stated that both Sunderland and Wolves were “ready to bid” for the attacker, while West Ham were keeping a close eye on the situation. Bayer Leverkusen are said to be open to selling Adli – but only if their €23million (£19.5million) valuation is met.

Adli open to Premier League move

Encouragingly for Sunderland, Laurens reported that Adli is keen to move to the Premier League. That could prove pivotal given the stiff competition, particularly if Sunderland can offer regular game time under Régis Le Bris – something the player is understood to be prioritising.

Adli’s versatility and profile make him an ideal fit for Sunderland’s recruitment strategy. Still just 25, he has over 200 senior club appearances under his belt, European experience, and the ability to operate across the forward line. His direct style, creativity, and pressing intensity could offer a new dynamic to Sunderland’s attacking options, especially with the club aiming to blend experience (Granit Xhaka, Reinildo) with young, high-upside talent (Habib Diarra, Robin Roefs, Chemsdine Talbi).

Last season, Adli contributed four goals and six assists in the Bundesliga while helping Xabi Alonso’s Leverkusen win the league title without losing a game. He also featured prominently in their domestic and European campaigns.

Marseille move could change the picture

Marseille’s emergence as a contender presents a new obstacle. While they may not be in the Champions League this season, the pull of returning to France and representing one of Ligue 1’s most iconic clubs could appeal to Adli. OM are now understood to be exploring whether a deal at the current asking price is viable.

Adli previously made his name in French football, having been named Ligue 2 Player of the Season in 2020–21 after a standout year at Toulouse, where he registered eight goals and seven assists. He joined Leverkusen that summer and has since developed into a regular for both club and country, earning 15 senior caps for Morocco.

