Transfers: Sunderland linked with quadruple deal, League One club want to offload former Black Cats man

The latest transfer news, rumours and gossip from around the web as Sunderland their rivals eye deals during the summer window.

By James Copley
Published 4th Jun 2023, 07:37 BST- 2 min read

Sunderland have been linked with several deals in recent days with Jobe Bellingham also reportedly set for a medical at the Academy of Light next week.

The Birmingham City midfielder, 17, looks set to depart his hometown club to join Sunderland with first-team coach Mike Dodds and sporting director Kristjaan Speakman apparently pivotal factors in the deal.

However, Sunderland have also been linked with there more incoming transfers in recent days. The first is Heerenveen midfielder Thom Haye, who well could leave the Dutch club this summer.

Haye, 28, has a year left on his contract with the Eredivisie side, which he joined from Dutch rivals NAC Breda in January 2022. Sunderland have also been linked with Portuguese striker Luis Semedo.

The 19-year-old made 23 appearances for Benfica B during the 2022-23 season, scoring eight goals, after coming through the club’s academy.

Also, rumoured Sunderland target Nectarios Triantis played 85 minutes as Central Coast Mariners thrashed Melbourne City 6-1 to win the A-League grand final - and was asked about his future after the match.

The Black Cats have reportedly agreed a fee of $500k for the 20-year-old centre-back, with BEIN Sport claiming a deal is close.

In other news, League One club Portsmouth are open to offers for former Sunderland man Denver Hume and Reeco Hackett as head coach John Mousinho and sporting director Rich Hughes attempt to put their stamp on the Fratton Park first team.

Reports from our sister title, the Portsmouth News, state that enquires have been made regarding Hume's services this summer. It cost Portsmouth £200k to bring the 20-year-old to the south coast in 2022.

