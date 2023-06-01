The Sunderland squad and coaching team are enjoying a well-earned break after a very successful first season back in the Championship.

Ahead of the new campaign and the return of the players to training at the start of July, transfer and contract talk is dominating the agenda.

We take a look at today's SAFC headlines.

Ex-Sunderland midfielder reveals why he didn't want to stay

Sunderland's sporting director Kristjaan Speakman recently stated that the club won't be taking up their option to purchase Edouard Michut this summer.

Speakman said the decision was taken 'mutually', with the 20-year-old now set to return to PSG to assess his next steps.

Michut has now been speaking about the decision.

“A very positive outcome,” Michut told a French media outlet. “It’s been a very good season to develop, to be ready for future years since it’s a Championship that is still incredibly intense and technically complicated.

“It took a bit of time to start for me to play games, especially because of some physical glitches as well as the adaptation to a new football. But I think I made the right choice by going to play for Sunderland.

“The club offered me the opportunity to stay. It was my decision to leave Sunderland. We didn’t agree on certain contractual points. There were also a few things in the style of play that didn’t suit me.

“I’m more of a player who touches between 80 and 100 balls per game, and in this pattern, I’m at 50-60 maximum. I thank the president for understanding my choice not to stay.”

Sunderland close in on first signing

Jobe Bellingham is set to sign a four-year deal at Sunderland for significantly less than the £3million transfer fee first rumoured, according to fresh reports.

The Bellingham family have close links with the Black Cats hierarchy, with sporting director Kristjaan Speakman, first-team coach Mike Dodds and head of coaching Stuart English all playing a part in the development of both brothers.

