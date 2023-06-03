Sunderland have once again been linked with Heerenveen midfielder Thom Haye who could leave the Dutch club this summer.

Haye, 28, has a year left on his contract with the Eredivisie side, which he joined from Dutch rivals NAC Breda in January 2022.

Last month journalist Sander de Vries from Dutch newspaper Leeuwarder Courant, claimed Haye had attracted interest from several clubs in France and was also on Sunderland’s radar.

De Vries tweeted in May: “Thom Haye was in the interest of several clubs from France last season. Now Sunderland, among others, would be interested. That could be true, but at SC Heerenveen they don’t know anything about it yet.”

A month later the same reporter has claimed Heerenveen are trying to sign 19-year-old England youth international Charlie Webster from Chelsea.

The report goes on to say there is a real chance Haye will leave the Dutch club this summer, with Sunderland and French club Toulouse interested among others.

