Sunderland are said to be close to signing Portuguese striker Luis Semedo - but what do we know about him?

The 19-year-old made 23 appearances for Benfica B during the 2022/23 season, scoring eight goals, after coming through the club’s academy.

We’ve taken a closer look at his situation:

What’s Semedo’s background?

Semedo was born in Lisbon and picked up by Benfica at a young age.

During the 2022/23 season, the teenager represented Benfica B, scoring two goals in 18 appearances in the Portuguese second tier.

He also scored four goals in four appearances in the UEFA Youth League this term, and has been a regular goal scorer for Benfica’s youth teams.

Semedo has played for Portugal’s under-20s side but hasn’t featured for Benfica’s first team.

What’s been reported?

According to Portuguese newspaper Record, Semedo is set to leave Benfica this summer when his contract expires.

The report goes on to say everything is indicating he will head to Sunderland, despite interest from elsewhere.

Premier League club Brighton were linked with Semedo last month.

What type of player is he?

Semedo is an imposing figure, said to be 6 ft 3, and is a player who can drop deep before making probing runs forward with the ball.

He is an athletic forward who looks comfortable holding the ball up and linking up with his team-mates, while also being able to get on the end of chances.

Semedo is ranked in the top ten players for expected goals per 90 minutes in the Portuguese second tier this season (0.58 per 90 minutes), yet he will be hoping to become a more consistent goalscorer at senior level.

When could a deal be completed?

Sunderland’s Sporting Director Kristjaan Speakman has said the club are looking to complete deals early this summer, after tracking some targets for over a year.

The transfer window in England will officially open on Wednesday, June 14, yet clubs can agree deals before that date. The transfer would not become official, and the player won’t be able to join their new club, until the window reopens though.

