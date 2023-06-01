Sunderland close in on striker deal ahead of summer transfer window - reports
The latest Sunderland transfer rumours as the Black Cats are linked with a teenage striker.
Sunderland have been credited with interest in Portuguese striker Luis Semedo - with claims the teenager is very close to joining the Black Cats.
The 19-year-old made 23 appearances for Benfica B during the 2022/23 season, scoring eight goals, after coming through the academy at the Primeira Liga club.
According to Portuguese newspaper Record, Semedo is set to leave Benfica this summer, with everything indicating he will head to Sunderland when his contract expires this summer.
Premier League club Brighton were linked with Semedo last month, with the striker reportedly catching the attention of several clubs across Europe.
Sunderland are looking to bolster their striker options this summer, with Ross Stewart the only recognised forward at the club.
Joe Gelhardt has returned to Leeds United following his loan spell at the Stadium of Light and is unlikely to return to Wearside following The Whites’ relegation to the Championship.