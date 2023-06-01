Sunderland have been credited with interest in Portuguese striker Luis Semedo - with claims the teenager is very close to joining the Black Cats.

The 19-year-old made 23 appearances for Benfica B during the 2022/23 season, scoring eight goals, after coming through the academy at the Primeira Liga club.

According to Portuguese newspaper Record, Semedo is set to leave Benfica this summer, with everything indicating he will head to Sunderland when his contract expires this summer.

Premier League club Brighton were linked with Semedo last month, with the striker reportedly catching the attention of several clubs across Europe.

Sunderland are looking to bolster their striker options this summer, with Ross Stewart the only recognised forward at the club.