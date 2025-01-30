Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sunderland and Ajax are being linked with a move for the £2million-rated winger during the window

Sunderland and Ajax are being linked with a move for Rangers winger and Wales international Rabbi Matondo.

The Black Cats are on the hunt for attacking reinforcements during the window, with Tommy Watson and Romaine Mundle still out injured, though Régis Le Bris has been boosted by the return of Ian Poveda to his squad in recent weeks.

Matondo, formerly of Stoke City and Manchester City, is reportedly still “expected” to leave Rangers this month after a proposed move to Coventry City collapsed last week after interest from Championship rivals Sheffield Wednesday too. The deal was thought to be worth around the £2million mark.

Sunderland alongside Ajax continue to be linked with a deal for the youngster. Dutch outlet De Telegraaf has claimed that Ajax are indeed the latest club to have taken an interest in the 24-year-old. They write that Ajax’s scouts have been “particularly charmed” by the player as they look to rival Championship clubs.

Matondo is a product of Manchester City’s youth academy and has been on the books at Ibrox since 2022 when he signed from German outfit FC Schalke. During his time with the Bundesliga side, he also spent time on loan at Stoke City and Belgian club Cercle Brugge.

The news of Sunderland’s interest in the Rangers man comes at the same time that Portsmouth’s willingness to sign 22-year-old Frenchman Adil Aouchiche from Sunderland was confirmed. Aouchiche has filled in for Le Bris on the wing this season but has fallen behind Enzo Le Fee in the pecking order.