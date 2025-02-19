Sunderland forward Wilson Isidor has been in fine form this season.

Sunderland striker Wilson Isidor “impressed” scouts from both Tottenham Hotspur and Crystal Palace during his goal-scoring turn against Leeds United on Monday evening, according to reports.

The Frenchman notched his twelfth strike of the Championship campaign at Elland Road, but ended up on the losing side as Pascal Struijk sucker-punched Regis Le Bris’ men with a late brace. Sunderland now find themselves eight points adrift of the automatic promotion places.

Nevertheless, despite his opening goal ultimately counting for little, Isidor is said to have caught the eye of a number of Premier League representatives who were in attendance in Yorkshire.

According to an update from the Chronicle, Sunderland’s leading goal-scorer was “watched by a handful of scouts, including from Tottenham Hotspur and Crystal Palace” on Monday. It is understood that the scouts were “taking a keen interest in a number of Sunderland's players, including Jobe Bellingham”, but were said to have been left “particularly impressed” by Isidor's display.

The 24-year-old joined Sunderland on an initial loan deal from Zenit St. Petersburg during the summer transfer window, and has wasted little time in endearing himself to supporters, reaching double figures in the goal-scoring charts and proving to be a popular and bright personality off the pitch.

Indeed, the Black Cats’ recruitment team saw enough from Isidor over the first half of the season to make his move from Russia permanent last month, wrapping up a £3 million deal and handing him a contract that is due to run until 2028.

Speaking after he put pen to paper on his contract at the Stadium of Light, Isidor said: “I’ve been waiting for this moment since my first steps at the club, so I’m very happy. Right from the start, many moments made me believe that Sunderland is home for me and my family.

“On the plane from Zenit, I received so many messages from the fans, and then I saw the stadium and met the people for the first time. At my presentation against Burnley, I knew the fans would always support me and this has been true in my best moments and the toughest. I love playing for Sunderland, and this is just the start.”

Sunderland sporting director Kristjaan Speakman added: “Wilson’s made a really positive start to his time at Sunderland and we are delighted that he will remain with us permanently. Everyone can see that he thoroughly enjoys being part of our club and he has performed at a very high standard. In finalising this transfer, it’s also pleasing to note how motivated Wilson was to commit his future to Sunderland. This process has no doubt been supported by the warm reception he’s received from our fan base, who I’m sure will be delighted that he is now officially red and white.”