The ex-Sunderland boss has been speaking about his time at the Stadium of Light.

Former Sunderland boss Lee Johnson has revealed the unique approach he took to man-managing ex-Black Cats talent Alex Pritchard in an effort to get the best out of the playmaker.

Pritchard arrived at the Stadium of Light from Huddersfield Town during Johnson’s tenure at the club, and would go on to make 115 appearances in red and white before leaving to join Birmingham City in February 2024.

Since then, Pritchard has moved to the Turkish Super Lig, and currently plies his trade for Sivasspor, where he has registered four assists in 15 top flight outings so far this term. But reflecting on the pair’s shared time on Wearside during an appearance on the Business of Sport podcast, Johnson shed light on the unorthodox - and tactile - way that he tried to coax the midfielder back to his best form after luring him to Sunderland.

He said: “I think it's something that is really important, that man-management. I feel I'm a people person in terms of, let's say for example [former Leeds United boss Marcelo] Bielsa... Bielsa wouldn't necessarily say hello in the morning, but you know what you've got to do and you've got to execute. If you don't execute, you don't play.

“I like more of that sort of trust to be built up. I like to trust my players and I like to feel trusted as well. To do that, you need to build rapport, you want good people. I want to go to sleep at night knowing that they're fighting for me as much as I'm fighting for them. So I think within that, you have tools to be able to [build that trust].

“I'll give you an example. When I took Alex Pritchard, Sunderland, I used to love Pritchard as a player. Fantastic, little magician really, great weight of pass. And he [had] sort of lost his way a little bit. Huddersfield, it was a big move, but a move that didn't really work because in the Premier League they weren't a possession side because you can't be at Huddersfield against a top team.

“So he lost a bit of his way, lost a bit of his confidence. We wanted to find that love of the game back for Alex. He came to Sunderland and he was brilliant. And part of that was, I suppose, giving him that love, giving him that belief that he can be the best player in the division.

“One of the things that I'd seen was the Quarterback Whisperer, Bruce Arians. I think he was at, I can't remember the team he was at... Arizona Cardinals I think it was. And I remember thinking, ‘Do you know what? Every morning I'm going to get Pritchard, physical touch and a little bit of a headlock’. And we’d explain to him why we're doing the session, why he's important to the session and how that transcends to him starting the game on Saturday and him influencing the game.

“So that’s just one example of the physical touch, the belief, the fact that he has to switch on because he knows that the session revolves around him. Those type of factors. And I think if you can build rapport with players, and particularly your top players or your most creative players in that way, often that partnership has been successful.”