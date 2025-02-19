Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sunderland midfielder Jobe Bellingham is attracting widespread praise.

TalkSPORT pundits Jason Cundy and Jamie O’Hara have claimed that Sunderland midfielder Jobe Bellingham boasts a “scary” resemblance to elder brother Jude with regards to his style of play.

The teenager has emerged as a key talent for the Black Cats this season, and has garnered plenty of attention from pundits and prospective suitors alike. In recent months, the likes of Arsenal, Manchester United, and Tottenham Hotspur have all been touted as admirers, with the widespread expectation being that he could be at the centre of a transfer tussle come the end of the campaign.

On Monday evening, Bellingham featured in Sunderland’s agonising 2-1 defeat at the hands of Championship promotion rivals Leeds United, and despite being on the losing side at Elland Road, the starlet still did enough to catch the eye of Cundy and his talkSPORT colleague Jamie O’Hara.

Reflecting on the 19-year-old’s display, O’Hara said: “He looks good enough when I watch him. I’ve not watched loads of him this season but he’s definitely got the credentials to play Premier League football. It’s scary how similar he plays to his brother. I know they’re genetically brothers but they play so similar.”

Reponding to O’Hara’s comments, Cundy added: “It is scary. The Neville brothers [Gary and Phil] didn’t look like these two do… the way they run.”

O’Hara concluded: “He’s obviously got the potential to be a top player.”

Cundy and O’Hara were not the only onlookers to lavish praise on Bellingham amid the furore of Monday’s highly-anticipated clash. Speaking about the Sunderland sensation ahead of the match, former Black Cats striker Michael Bridges told Sky Sports: “He's got maturity, he's got class, he's a character... I look at him on the field and I just think he's a superb athlete.

“The intelligent levels that he has to understand when to get into space, what he does with himself. He scores goals and he's a box-to-box midfielder that breaks play up but also gets on the end of things. When he finds himself in space and goes forward, I just think he's so dynamic and he's got such a confidence.”

When asked if Bellingham’s influence at such a young age was unusual, fellow pundit Neil Warnock added: “Well, it is unusual but I've got to tell you, when his brother [Jude Bellingham] played for Birmingham, he played at 16 and we were playing against him. I said to my central midfield player, ‘You can sort this kid out’. He was only a kid and he never got near him all night and he [Jobe] is going to develop like that.

“He's only going to get better, I think. Because what he does good - what you don't [get when you] look at a lot of midfield players - he does the dirty part of the game. He scrambles, he scraps and he'll have a battle and he'll put his foot in. I like that. I know he's going to score his goals but from a manager's point of view, I like the muck of nettles, [that’s] what I call it. I like that part of his game, me.”