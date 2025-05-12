Sunderland are facing some big decisions in the summer transfer window.

Sunderland’s entire focus is currently on securing a place in the Championship play-off final by seeing off Coventry City in the semi-final second leg on Tuesday night.

The Stadium of Light will be full of energy and intensity as the Wearside faithful look to roar their side to within 90 minutes of potentially returning to the Premier League. Goals from forward duo Wilson Isidor and Eliezer Mayenda helped Regis Le Bris’ men claim a 2-1 win at the CBS Arena in Friday night’s first leg and that makes them favourites to set up a final date with either Sheffield United or Bristol City.

No matter what comes to pass over the coming weeks, Sunderland are facing some big calls in the transfer market this summer as they look to build on what has been a largely positive first season under Le Bris - and there are several players the Black Cats have faced in the Championship that should be on their wishlist as they prepare for the new campaign.

Which 10 Championship stars should Sunderland target this summer?

Tom Fellows - West Bromwich Albion

His side may well have missed out on the Championship play-off places - but wasn’t for a lack of trying from Fellows. The twice-capped England Under-21 winger has provided 14 assists and scored four goals in his 46 appearances for the Baggies and although he would be costly, Fellows could a useful addition to the Black Cats squad if they are successful in their battle for promotion via the play-offs.

Jack Rudoni - Coventry City

Another one that would probably depend on the outcome of the push for promotion - especially given the Black Cats will hope to end Coventry’s own promotion hopes at the Stadium of Light on Tuesday night. With 23 goal contributions in 49 appearances in all competitions from midfield, the 23-year-old has become one of the most eye-catching players in the second tier this season. He still has another three years on his current deal and would probably be a costly addition.

Tyrhys Dolan - Blackburn Rovers

Certainly a more cost-effective option given the versatile winger is out of contract this summer, Dolan has produced an impressive return in a Blackburn side that appeared set for a play-off push before falling narrowly short. The former Preston man has scored seven goals and provided six assists in 44 Championship appearances this season.

Josh Sargent - Norwich City

Norwich celebrate the winner from Josh Sargent. | Getty Images

It would be safe to suggest the Canaries have had a somewhat underwhelming season after ending the campaign in the bottom half of the table - but Sargent’s form was a positive after he scored just under a goal in every two games in the Championship. The United States international still has three years left on his deal and would be costly but his energy and pace would add something to Le Bris’ attacking options.

Borja Sainz - Norwich City

Another positive return from Norwich despite their disappointing season as the former Alaves winger has scored 19 goals and provided four assists in 43 appearances in all competitions. His form during the first half of the season appeared to laid the foundations for a play-off push - but both player and team saw their form slip away during the second half of the campaign.

Shea Charles - Sheffield Wednesday (on loan from Southampton)

Sheffield Wednesday have shown signs of improvement from last season after securing a mid-table finish and the form of on-loan Southampton midfielder Charles has played a key factor. The Northern Ireland international has been a consistent presence in the Owls midfield and it will be interesting to see how the Saints view his future following their relegation from the Premier League.

Tahith Chong - Luton Town

There is no doubt Luton have suffered a disastrous season and one that led to them returning to League One after suffering consecutive relegations. That said, there are still some talented players available within the Hatters ranks who could be available this summer and the former Manchester United man could come into that category.

Jason Knight - Bristol City

Jason Knight is enjoying an impressive season at Bristol City. | Getty Images

Knight would bring significant international experience after earning 37 caps for the Republic of Ireland and has made over 200 appearances in the Championship throughout his career. However, it is his ability to function in a number of different roles in midfield that could appeal to Sunderland.

Ben Cabango - Swansea City

It’s easy to forget Cabango is still only 24-years-old when he seems to have been around for a while now. With 12 Wales caps to his name and over 200 Championship appearances under his belt, he brings considerable knowhow and still has plenty of time to improve.

Viktor Johansson - Stoke City

Sunderland’s goalkeeping situation appears to remain clear with Anthony Patterson now established as first-choice as Simon Moore acting as an experienced back-up. A decision will be made on what lies ahead for the highly promising Matty Young this summer - but if there was a desire to bring in further competition for Patterson, the Potters stopper has impressed this season.