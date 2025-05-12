Sunderland host Coventry City in the Championship play-off semi-final second leg on Tuesday night

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunderland will be hoping to seal a place at Wembley for the Championship play-off final when they host Coventry City in the second leg of their semi-final showdown on Tuesday evening.

The Black Cats take a narrow one-goal lead into the clash at the Stadium of Light having beaten Frank Lampard’s side 2-1 on Friday night, with goals from Wilson Isidor and Eliezer Mayenda proving to be enough to hand their side an advantage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Reflecting on his team’s display in the Midlands, Sunderland head coach Regis Le Bris said: “We did really well this season and of course, the last period was a little bit different but it was our plan to refresh our squad to create the condition to have the full squad available. You saw how important it was today, the energy and the commitment was there. You need this in play-off football...

“It's tough to create this mindset to defend the box to be fair but it's a really strong quality of this team. I was surprised early in the season to see this behaviour because they want to defend their box, their goalkeeper and their goal. They stick together all the time. Even when it's tough you can feel this energy. In this period it's more about mindset than tactics and technical qualities. For sure, it helps. The mindset is so important.

"We [have been] talking a lot about complacency, consistency, discipline, because young players before making mistakes can just be driven by the dynamic of the game, the score. Now the game is finished so I was really impressed again today. I was impressed by the level of maturity today. It was tough, it wasn't an easy game but they stayed connected and grounded in out principles. This was the main principle of our success today."

And with everything hanging in the balance heading into Tuesday’s match, here are all of the details you need to know about the best way to keep across every bit of action...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When does Sunderland vs Coventry City kick off?

Sunderland will play Coventry City at the Stadium of Light in the Championship play-off semi-final second leg on Tuesday May 13th, with proceedings scheduled to get underway at 8pm BST.

Is Sunderland vs Coventry City on TV?

Yes, Sunderland vs Coventry City will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football, with coverage beginning at 7.30pm BST. Viewers without a Sky TV subscription can purchase a NOW Sports Day or Month Membership, which will allow them to watch the match in its entirety. A NOW day pass costs £14.99, or customers can purchase a rolling month-long membership for £26 per month for the first six months. Find full details here.

The Echo has launched a new WhatsApp SAFC Channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates direct to your phone. Simply click this link to join our SAFC WhatsApp channel.

How else can I follow Sunderland vs Coventry City?

BBC Radio Newcastle will be offering live commentary of the match with Nick Barnes and former Sunderland player Gary Bennett. Alternatively, supporters can stay up-to-date with all the latest news and updates from the game with the Sunderland Echo. Our writers Phil Smith and James Copley will bring you all the latest team news, updates, and both pre-match and post-match reaction to some of the game’s biggest talking points.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Can I get tickets for Sunderland vs Coventry City?

At the time of writing, there are still a limited number of tickets available for Sunderland’s pivotal showdown with Coventry City. Any remaining tickets can be purchased through the Black Cats’ official website, here.

Your next Sunderland read: Sunderland issue 'limited' ticket sale update ahead of Coventry City clash at Stadium of Light