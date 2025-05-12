Coventry City boss Frank Lampard is facing a team selection decision ahead of the game against Sunderland

Frank Lampard has a major selection dilemma ahead of Coventry City's crucial play-off semi-final second leg against Sunderland on Tuesday night.

The Sky Blues must overturn a 2-1 deficit at the Stadium of Light after suffering a late defeat in the first leg at the CBS Arena on Friday. Sunderland’s late strike put the Black Cats in a strong position to reach the Wembley final, while Coventry are now tasked with producing a big performance on Wearside to keep their promotion hopes alive.

One of Lampard’s biggest decisions will revolve around Ephron Mason-Clark, who made his return from injury in the first leg. The winger had missed the final five games of the regular Championship campaign due to a foot problem but came off the bench for the final 20 minutes on Friday night, shortly after Jack Rudoni had drawn the hosts level.

Mason-Clark has impressed under Lampard’s leadership, contributing five goals and five assists from his preferred left flank role. His return gives the manager a welcome selection headache, with Haji Wright having filled in on the left during his absence.

Lampard must now weigh up whether Mason-Clark is fit enough to start from the off against Régis Le Bris’ Sunderland side, who will be backed by a near sell-out crowd at the Stadium of Light. With Coventry needing at least one goal to stay in the tie, the decision could prove pivotal in shaping their Wembley push.

Speaking to the media after the game, Lampard said: “That’s what we don’t know so much. Maybe 20/25 minutes was the max to get out of him on Friday, but he’ll be better for it. He’s trained some days, but he’s a big player for us, which we haven’t had for a lot of time since we’ve been here, really. He had a little patch at the beginning, which was great, and then he came back and was still carrying the injury in that period. But I am pleased that we got 20-odd minutes, so we’ll have to see for Tuesday.”

What did Le Bris say after the game against Coventry City?

Le Bris admitted that he had been uncomfortable in the first half with Coventry’s dominance down their right flank but believed his half-time tweaks proved key.

“We did really well this season and of course, the last period was a little bit different but it was our plan to refresh our squad to create the condition to have the full squad available,” Le Bris said. You saw how important it was today, the energy and the commitment was there. You need this in play-off football.

“I was not really comfortable in the first half, they overloaded their right side and we were outnumbered. I think it was a little bit tough for us. We fixed the problem during the half-time tweak so even if we conceded crosses and throw ins in the second half, the balls we were recovering were different. They were better for us and we felt it was possible to create the link to counter attack. This was our game plan because we knew have those threats with our forwards. They can manage big spaces and they showed that it was possible.

“It's tough to create this mindset to defend the box to be fair but it's a really strong quality of this team,” Le Bris added. “I was surprised early in the season to see this behaviour because they want to defend their box, their goalkeeper and their goal. They stick together all the time. Even when it's tough you can feel this energy. In this period it's more about mindset than tactics and technical qualities. For sure, it helps. The mindset is so important.

"We [have been] talking a lot about complacency, consistency, discipline, because young players before making mistakes can just be driven by the dynamic of the game, the score. Now the game is finished so I was really impressed again today. I was impressed by the level of maturity today. It was tough, it wasn't an easy game but they stayed connected and grounded in out principles. This was the main principle of our success today."