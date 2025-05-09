When I was younger the main league I used to watch and wanted to play in was La Liga.

That was my [style of] football, and I'm a big, big fan of Barcelona. [My hero] was Iniesta. A genius. It was like he had eyes in the back of his head. But when I came here and I played, I said straight away, ‘I want to play in the Premier League.’ I used to watch Premier League games and it was nice but when you play in the Championship… you imagine what it would be like. The atmosphere in the stadium, the football as well, I like. It is more about the transitions and I’ve enjoyed this. I said, ‘I want to play in the Premier League with Sunderland’.