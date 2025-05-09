Live

Coventry City v Sunderland: Team news and live score updates from play-off semi final first leg

Phil Smith
By Phil Smith

Sunderland AFC Writer

Published 9th May 2025, 16:15 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Sunderland face Coventry City in the first leg of their Championship play-off semi final at the CBS Arena

It’s a huge night for Sunderland as they face Frank Lampard’s Coventry City at the CBS Arena.

It’s the first leg of their Championship play-off semi final with everything to play for. You can allow live updates throughout the night in our live blog below

Coventry City v Sunderland LIVE

16:15 BST

Will Dan Ballard return tonight?

After getting half an hour under his belt last weekend, the central defender is in contention to start tonight. It’s a huge call for Le Bris, who was giving little away on Wednesday:

We know that if we have different options to face different challenges, hopefully across three games, we will need everyone. These players are proud of what they have done so far and they have done it as a team and a squad. We have been a unit with different starting XIs, different subs. We have done everything as a group. Some players may be disappointed for the first leg, maybe, but after that they will switch on really quickly.

Sunderland defender Dan BallardSunderland defender Dan Ballard
Sunderland defender Dan Ballard | Stu Forster/Getty Images
16:11 BST

CBS Arena sell out

Every ticket has been sold tonight, meaning it will be a capacity crowd of around 32,000.

Sunderland’s away end will be around 2,800 strong.

16:05 BST

Love this!

16:04 BST

Enzo's Premier League dream

In case you missed it, I sat down with Enzo Le Fée to discuss his time at Sunderland so far and his journey in football.

You can read the full piece here

When I was younger the main league I used to watch and wanted to play in was La Liga.

That was my [style of] football, and I'm a big, big fan of Barcelona. [My hero] was Iniesta. A genius. It was like he had eyes in the back of his head. But when I came here and I played, I said straight away, ‘I want to play in the Premier League.’ I used to watch Premier League games and it was nice but when you play in the Championship… you imagine what it would be like. The atmosphere in the stadium, the football as well, I like. It is more about the transitions and I’ve enjoyed this. I said, ‘I want to play in the Premier League with Sunderland’.

16:01 BST

Inside Sunderland's play-off prep

With Sunderland’s fourth place long secured, the head coach has had plenty of time to prepare for these games. Here’s what he told us about the key things he has been focusing on...

I think probably the first idea was the availability of our players. Two years ago at Luton the backline wasn't the backline expected to face this kind of challenge. So this was our main idea and now, we have more or less a full squad. So I think this is a big positive for us.After that, the penalty shootout - it was clear that it would be important to us to train this part of the game. Especially for us as this season we have struggled, so we started to work on this around a month ago.Also the different elements of our gamestyle, just to become a little bit less predictable. I think after 46 games and a lot of video analysis, it's easy to understand what are the strengths and weaknesses of a team. So we wanted to open two or three different options, and a meeting on Wednesday morning was really important for this. Just a few subtle details that could make a difference.

Interesting quotes, is Le Bris hinting at a surprise with the team news tonight?

15:58 BST

Coventry City injury news

Goalkeeper Oliver Dovin and midfielder Victor Torp have been ruled out for the remainder of the campaign. Two players to keep an eye on are striker Norman Bassette and Ephron Mason-Clark - both have been absent of late but could yet be involved in these play-offs.

Brad Collins initially replaced Dovin in goal but Lampard brought former Sunderland academy youngster Ben Wilson back in for the final day and he produced an excellent performance in the 2-0 win over Middlesbrough. He’s now widely expected to face his former club tonight.

Coventry City goalkeeper Ben WilsonCoventry City goalkeeper Ben Wilson
Coventry City goalkeeper Ben Wilson | Getty Images
15:52 BST

Sunderland injury news

While the news is by and large positive from a Sunderland perspective, Régis Le Bris did reveal a minor setback in his pre-match press conference on Wednesday. While the Black Cats had hoped Romaine Mundle and Aji Alese would be back in the squad tonight that now appears unlikely.

Here’s what Le Bris told us:

I don’t know exactly who will be available but I don’t think we will quite have a full squad.

I think it will be a little bit soon for Romaine and also for Aji to be involved in the first leg. Most of the squad will be available. Romaine and Aji can hopefully be involved on Tuesday night.

Romaine MundleRomaine Mundle
Romaine Mundle | Frank Reid
15:47 BST

Welcome!

It’s finally here.

We’ve known for weeks that Sunderland’s season would end up in a play-off campaign and the wait has at times been torturous. Now the proper football begins.

Stay tunes - we’ll be bringing you live updates throughout the night from the CBS Arena.

Related topics:Coventry City

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice