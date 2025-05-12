Nectar Triantis has shone for Hibernian this season.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

EFL pundit Lee Hendrie has urged Sunderland to consider retaining the services of Australian midfielder Nectar Triantis next season following his hugely successful loan stint with Hibernian this term.

The 21-year-old has enjoyed a breakout campaign at Easter Road having adopted a more advanced position, and alongside a first-ever senior international call-up, has also helped Hibs to the brink of European qualification.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To that end, head coach David Gray has admitted that there is a hope the lure of continental competition could tempt Triantis back to Edinburgh next term, but for his part, Hendrie is of the belief that Sunderland would be well-advised to keep the starlet on Wearside for a while longer.

What has Lee Hendrie said about Nectar Triantis’ Sunderland future?

Speaking to Football League World, the former Aston Villa midfielder said: "Hibs, obviously hoping for European football, and they have the services of young Sunderland defender Triantis. Obviously, he's a young talent that's definitely got bags of potential, creativity. He's got goals in him and had a good season up at Hibs.

"The luxury of maybe trying to play in Europe and forecasting your skills and flair might suit him better. Will Sunderland stand in his way? That's the big question. Is he going to feature in that Sunderland side? They're a young side that are certainly up and coming, I think he'd fit the bill to come back to Sunderland and play a big part.

"Obviously managers have different ideas and whether he's gone out to strengthen or he's gone to Scotland to get that feel-factor which he's had a taste of. It'll be an interesting one, whether they do stand in his way, because you do feel letting young players go early on, and then they go and perform in European competitions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It's a big thing for a football club to let players like that go. I think he might've gone out to have that taste, and I'm pretty sure they wouldn't let him go. I think they'd set their sights on maybe keeping him for next season after the season he's had up there.”

The Echo has launched a new WhatsApp SAFC Channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates direct to your phone. Simply click this link to join our SAFC WhatsApp channel.

What has David Gray said about Sunderland loanee Nectar Triantis?

Speaking recently, Gray said: “He’s contracted to Sunderland, isn't he, so we'll wait and see exactly what happens there. But I think he's done really well. He's certainly benefited from coming here in terms of what he's done for his career. And there'll be a conversation to be had, but it'll ultimately be up to his parent club, and also whatever he wants to do.

“But it’s certainly not a bad place for him to come and play. And the potential of European football next year is something else that he can add to his CV if he comes and wants to do that.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Reflecting on Triantis’ campaign more broadly, Gray added: “I think he’s had a fantastic season. He's been improving all the time. It's probably the first season he's had for a while where he's played a lot of games as well, and consistently playing games of football is good for him.

“I say it all the time, you forget he's only 21 years old. So, there's a lot of improvement still to come and still to be done. And I think he'll definitely benefit from that. Because I do believe there is loads more to come, and he's the type of boy that wants to get better as well.

“Nectar's been very consistent all season. Definitely, something that I wanted when I brought him to the club, was he's got that defensive mindset, having been a centre-back previously, so his first thought isn't always to go and try and score a goal, or to try and get up to the ball. Sometimes, it's the defensive side of the game that I thought we really needed to strengthen, and credit to Nectar, because I think he's done really well on that front.”

Your next Sunderland read: Sunderland issue 'limited' ticket sale update ahead of Coventry City clash at Stadium of Light