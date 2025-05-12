Sunderland will play in front of a capacity crowd at the Stadium of Light on Tuesday

Sunderland have confirmed that tickets for Tuesday’s Championship play-off semi-final second leg at the Stadium of Light are now sold out.

The Black Cats are bidding to secure a spot at Wembley later this month, and will take a one-goal lead into their midweek encounter on Wearside having recorded a 2-1 victory in front of a packed out CBS Arena on Friday.

And Regis Le Bris’ side will now be backed by a capacity crowd on home soil, with Sunderland announcing that, as of Monday afternoon, all regular tickets for the clash have been purchased.

What have Sunderland said about their Championship play-off semi-final second leg vs Coventry City?

In an official statement, the Black Cats said: “Tickets for Sunderland AFC’s play-off semi-final second leg versus Coventry City are now sold out. A cauldron of noise awaits on Wearside, with more than 46,500 supporters set to back Regis Le Bris’ side when they host the Sky Blues at the Stadium of Light on Tuesday night (KO 8pm).

“An extremely limited number of premium experience packages remain on sale, and further information can be found by clicking here. Limited Executive Suites accommodating 10-12 guests can also be purchased by emailing [email protected]. Supporters are encouraged to secure their seats immediately, as all premium experience packages are expected to sell out quickly.”

Supporter information for Sunderland vs Coventry City

In a separate statement from earlier on Monday, Sunderland provided a series of updates for supporters who will be attending the Stadium of Light for the pivotal contest.

It read: “As the anticipation builds for our play-off semi-final second leg against Coventry City, here is all the information needed for supporters including early arrivals and how to give the Lads a rousing welcome.

“Team Bus Arrival - The Lads are expected to arrive at the Stadium of Light for around 6:15pm. To make sure the players receive a huge welcome into the ground, supporters are advised to line the bus route from the Stadium of Light main entrance. The bus will be adorning our play-off message, Til’ The End.

“Arrive Early - Fans attending the game are being advised to get into the stadium early for around 7pm. With the Lads beginning their warm-ups from just after 7pm, supporters are being urged to bring the noise right from the off ahead of kick-off at 8pm.

“Wear Your Colours - Supporters are being urged to adorn the Stadium of Light in the famous red and white of Sunderland. Show your pride for your team, bring your scarfs and have your badge on show.”

