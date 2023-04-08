That is easier said than done when Manchester United loanee Amad looked back to his best during the Black Cats’ thrilling 4-4 draw against Hull City at the Stadium of Light, scoring twice to take his goals tally to 11 this campaign.

This was Amad’s first start since Sunderland’s chastening 5-1 defeat by Stoke at the start of March, following a minor injury setback and call-up for the Ivory Coast national team.

In truth, after some excellent performances earlier in the season, the 20-year-old had started to look a little jaded during a challenging run of games for the Black Cats.

Amad Diallo playing for Sunderland against Hull City. Picture by FRANK REID

Yet this was a reminder of just what the forward can offer, and why he’s unlikely to be playing in the Championship again next season.

Amad was recalled in Sunderland’s No 10 position, operating just behind Joe Gelhardt, with Patrick Roberts and Jack Clarke either side of him.

But with Hull also keen to pass through midfield and send players forward when in possession, Sunderland struggled to press and close down their opponents effectively in the opening exchanges.

The approaches from both sides, as Hull boss Liam Rosenior explained, led to a resemblance of a basketball match, with space for the game’s attackers to exploit.

Amad and his Black Cats team-mates were able to take full advantage, with the 20-year-old linking up well with Jack Clarke and Joe Gelhardt for Sunderland’s first two goals in a chaotic first-half spell.

The Manchester United loanee then showed composure from the penalty spot to give his side the lead again in the second half, before combining with Clarke and Patrick Roberts for Sunderland’s fourth – an excellent team goal.

Despite conceding a late equaliser, the Black Cats’ play-off hopes are not completely over – with the side sitting six points off the top six with six games remaining.