Amad and Mowbray spoke to MUTV ahead of the international break to discuss the 20-year-old's progress during what has been a hugely successful loan spell so far, one that has earned the winger a recall to the Ivory Coast set up during the current break.

The Sunderland head coach paid tribute to Amad's attitude during his spell to date as he targets a big finish to the Championship campaign.

"He is a good guy and a good human being," Mowbray said.

Amad has become a firm favourite on Wearside this season

"That is why he is so liked at this football club. Of course, his goals have helped us win football matches and his assists have been amazing but I always, firstly, like having good human beings at the football club. Amad fits into that category. As I say, I just hope he can integrate into the next pre-season at United.

"He can play wide, he can play inside, he can play deep," Mowbray said.

"I think he can play centre-midfield for us in the Championship, you know. Just give him the ball and he very rarely loses it. Yet we generally put Roberts really wide and play Amad just inside him.

"We’ve had huge success down the right-hand side of the pitch with those two linking and playing with each other, people running off the back of the two of them and sliding people in. It’s very profitable for us. He is versatile. I see United games, I watch a lot of football, and Bruno [Fernandes] plays a bit of everywhere, off the right sometimes, inside as a 10 or as a running 8, he can play deep and link the midfield up. Amad is a similar type of footballer.