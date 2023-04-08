Hull City had taken a 3-2 lead midway through the second half thanks to Regan Slater's goal, but were pegged back when Jack Clarke was adjudged to have been fouled in the box.

The winger went on to make it 4-3 not long afterwards, before Ozan Tufan's penalty with the last kick of the game levelled the scored.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rosenior praised his side's ability to hurt Sunderland on the counter through the opening 25 minutes but said it was a game that showed they are still searching for the right blend between defensive solidity and attacking flair.

Liam Rosenior was adamant that Sunderland should not have been awarded a second-half penalty

"There's no right or wrong way to play football and everyone has their own ideas - Tony [Mowbray] is somebody I've always looked up to as a coach, and I thought Sunderland were the epitome of a Tony Mowbray team, they played with flair and confidence," he said.

"For 25 minutes [in the first half], that's best performance I've seen from my group. And then we shoot ourselves in the foot.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We have complete control of the game, we should go 2-0 up with an unbelievable save from eight-yards and then within 30 seconds, the ball is in our net - and then we give another cheap goal away.

"It's finding the balance, and I have to give the players credit because they are learning something new.

"You saw for long spells what I want in the future, but I think this game encapsulates our season that we shoot ourselves in the foot.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It was a basketball match, I knew Sunderland needed to win the game to really push for the play-offs and so I felt we could hurt them in transition, and they did the same. It was two teams who wanted to win the game and I've said to the the players that we're going to play the same way. Our defensive record has been really good this season, it's a fine balance and we're not quite there yet.

"And we're then on the wrong end of a refereeing decision.

"We're in control of the game and then a decision goes against us, which seems to happen every single time in the last five games.

"I don't know what we've done. I'll have another look at it because it's frustrating for me as a manager when clear decisions are going against you at vital times in the game."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mowbray rued his side's naivety in conceding a late penalty but said it would have been harsh on Hull to lose.

"Liam is coaching his side very well, and I said to him at the end there that it was probably the right result," he said.

"I'm not sure they deserved to lose because they were very good for 30 minutes in the first half, and yet it is very, very disappointing to concede a 95th-minute penalty when the time is almost up.