News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
19 hours ago Port of Dover chaos: holidaymakers face 90 minute waits
15 hours ago S-Club 7 singer Paul Cattermole dies
15 hours ago 10 unique ways to use up your Easter chocolate
16 hours ago Phil and Holly to be replaced on This Morning next week
17 hours ago Star Wars battle droid appears on top of empty Edward Colston plinth
18 hours ago Murder probe launched after 14 year-old girl dies in fire

Tony Mowbray sets challenge for Jack Clarke after 'amazing' response to his half-time rant

Tony Mowbray praised Jack Clarke for producing an 'amazing response' to his early blast in Sunderland's 4-4 draw with Hull City.

By Phil Smith
Published 8th Apr 2023, 06:00 BST- 2 min read

Clarke was one of a few Black Cats who drew the ire of their head coach in a poor opening to the game, but went on to be the key architect of their fightback.

It looked as if Clarke had capped his brilliant second-half display with the winning goal, but Ozan Tufan's penalty with the last kick of the game rescued a point for the visitors.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Mowbray spoke of his optimism for the future with his young group, but said it was a night when some harsh lessons had been learned.

Jack Clarke sweeps Sunderland into the lead at the Stadium of LightJack Clarke sweeps Sunderland into the lead at the Stadium of Light
Jack Clarke sweeps Sunderland into the lead at the Stadium of Light
Most Popular

"I had a big, big, big shout at him at half time, if I'm honest," Mowbray said.

"I thought he was really poor for 20 minutes.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"His reaction was amazing and I can't sit here and question him, he's got into double figures for goals this season and he's probably there with his assists as well. He's a great player, and yet he's still only a young boy and it's about understanding it's about 90 minutes. I want Jack to be the best player every game, score goals, create things and be too good for the Championship - I want him to embrace that [challenge]. He's had a great season.

Read More
Sunderland injury news: Tony Mowbray reveals Dan Ballard setback in latest blow ...

"I'm trying to push them, and I tell them all the time that I'll always love them - I'll shout at you and get annoyed at you but the next morning I'll make you a cup of tea and we'll have a chat.

"But we're here to win matches and you have to be at your best every single game, it's the hardest thing for any young player to keep doing that. That's the challenge for them, I want them all to go and play in the Premier League and have great careers.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"There'll be a few I speak tomorrow that I had a go at half time and it'll be fine, I just see it as driving them and pushing them right to their limits. I got a great response from them tonight. We were much, much better second half."

Tony MowbrayBlack CatsSunderlandHull CityPremier League