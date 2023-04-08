Clarke was one of a few Black Cats who drew the ire of their head coach in a poor opening to the game, but went on to be the key architect of their fightback.

It looked as if Clarke had capped his brilliant second-half display with the winning goal, but Ozan Tufan's penalty with the last kick of the game rescued a point for the visitors.

Mowbray spoke of his optimism for the future with his young group, but said it was a night when some harsh lessons had been learned.

Jack Clarke sweeps Sunderland into the lead at the Stadium of Light

"I had a big, big, big shout at him at half time, if I'm honest," Mowbray said.

"I thought he was really poor for 20 minutes.

"His reaction was amazing and I can't sit here and question him, he's got into double figures for goals this season and he's probably there with his assists as well. He's a great player, and yet he's still only a young boy and it's about understanding it's about 90 minutes. I want Jack to be the best player every game, score goals, create things and be too good for the Championship - I want him to embrace that [challenge]. He's had a great season.

"I'm trying to push them, and I tell them all the time that I'll always love them - I'll shout at you and get annoyed at you but the next morning I'll make you a cup of tea and we'll have a chat.

"But we're here to win matches and you have to be at your best every single game, it's the hardest thing for any young player to keep doing that. That's the challenge for them, I want them all to go and play in the Premier League and have great careers.

