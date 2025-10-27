Tommy Watson reasserts Sunderland exit decision with Brighton 'higher' claim

Tommy Watson left Sunderland for Brighton earlier this summer

Former Sunderland winger Tommy Watson has insisted that he made the right choice by swapping his boyhood club for Brighton and Hove Albion this summer, asserting his belief that the Seagulls have a “higher” level of player than the Black Cats.

The teenager was, of course, Sunderland’s play-off final hero at Wembley back in May, scoring a stoppage time winner that secured a long-awaited promotion back to the Premier League at Sheffield United’s expense.

Since then, Regis Le Bris’ men have kicked on admirably, signing a number of high profile stars and taking 17 points from their opening nine matches - a tally that has seen them climb up to fourth in the top flight table. For their part, Brighton are 13th, five points behind Sunderland after suffering a 4-2 defeat to Manchester United on Saturday evening.

Watson registered his first Premier League appearance for his new club in that contest, coming off the bench for a 31-minute cameo at Old Trafford. Prior to that outing, the attacker had featured twice in the Carabao Cup, scoring one goal and assisting three more.

What has Tommy Watson said about his decision to leave Sunderland for Brighton?

But despite Sunderland’s recent success and his gradual integration into the first team picture on the south coast, Watson is convinced that he did the right thing by agreeing to join Albion when he did.

Speaking after Saturday’s loss in Manchester, as quoted by the Sussex Express, he said: “I would be getting minutes at Sunderland, but personally I think the level of the group is higher here [at Brighton]. This system suits my game more and I think this environment is set up for me to go and kick on and prove myself. I think it’s a dynamic system. I love the intensity to go and press high up the pitch. I think you can see it with [Yankuba] Minteh and when Kaoru [Mitoma] is playing.

“I'm a player who really wants to be playing and then obviously I went away with England, didn't get a lot of minutes there either so I think hopefully now, it's going to be a period where I can get good minutes into the legs and show what I can do.”

Watson also referenced the competition for minutes he is currently embroiled in, adding: “They [Minteh and Mitoma] are getting on the ball to show what they can do and I’m hoping I can do that. Minteh's flying, unfortunately Kaoru has picked off a little bit of a knock, but I'm sure he will be back scoring goals soon.”