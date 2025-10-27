Jason McAteer has caused controversy by claiming Sunderland “shouldn’t be in the Premier League” – before admitting Régis Le Bris’ side have defied all expectations

Speaking after Sunderland’s stunning start to life back in the top flight, McAteer said he still felt for Coventry City and their manager, former Chelsea and England legend Frank Lampard, who Sunderland beat in last season’s dramatic play-off semi-final over two legs.

“I don't want to put a downer on what they've done and what they've achieved so far this season,” McAteer said. “But to be honest, they shouldn't be in the Premier League. I do feel sorry for Coventry and Frank – I think they did nick it. But listen, they're there, and I don't want to take anything away from them.”

Despite the provocative comment, McAteer praised Le Bris and Sunderland’s recruitment strategy, acknowledging how effectively the French head coach and sporting director Florent Ghisolfi have built a young, dynamic team.

“I think Le Bris, a heavy French-influenced sporting director, has come in and they've recruited really, really well. I think what they wanted to bring in was youth, players that are fit, got a point to prove,” McAteer said. “It can be a gamble because you have to bed them all in and they have to find a bit of consistency.

“But they did that from the first game of the season with a great win over West Ham, and then they've just kicked on from there. And we were saying how nice it would be to change the trend of the teams being promoted, going straight back down, and they put themselves in a real opportunity.”

The ex-midfielder likened Sunderland’s flying start to “sprinting the first three miles of a marathon,” suggesting that fatigue and squad depth could eventually catch up with Le Bris’ side. “We were laughing in the car coming in – it’s like starting a marathon and Sunderland have sprinted for the first three miles,” McAteer added.

“Listen, they've got themselves out in front and they will be pegged back because there's a lot of games and the squad is small and it will take a toll at some point. But if they can amass them points on the table early, that stands them in a good chance of staying in the division.”

McAteer also reserved special praise for Sunderland’s £17million signing, Granit Xhaka, highlighting the former Arsenal midfielder’s experience and influence within a young dressing room. “I think when teams get promoted, they instantly think, right, we need experience, we need Premier League experience,” he said. “Sometimes you can question their motivation. They might have been around the Premier League, but then going to Sunderland, possibly in for a relegation fight all season – what is their motivation?”

“That wasn't at the forefront of Le Bris’ mind. It was bringing in younger players – but I might need one or two, not four, five, six experienced players. And he's gone and looked at Xhaka, he's moved out of the Premier League, you know, he's obviously come back. But the wealth of knowledge that he'll have on the pitch and off it – that comes when they go through a bad patch. He’s in the dressing room, he’s got all the right words to say, he galvanises the team, no panic. That’s where he’ll be worth his weight in gold.”