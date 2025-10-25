Sunderland faced their toughest test at Premier League level yet when they faced Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Saturday afternoon.
Régis Le Bris had made some key changes for the game, handing Lutsharel Geertruida his first start and bringing Reinildo back into the fold after suspension. Here’s how we rated all the Black Cats to feature on the day..
1. GK - Robin Roefs
Might feel he should have saved the goal but made a top stop from Garnacho later in the half. Good in defending from set pieces in the second half. 6 | Chris Fryatt
2. RB - Trai Hume
Had a very solid second half in particular. Caught up the pitch for the first goal but steadied thereafter as Sunderland settled into their shape. 7 | Getty Images
3. CB - Nordi Mukiele
Another impressive showing. Long throw led to the first goal, got forward well and rarely made an error defensively. 7
| Chris Fryatt
4. CB - Dan Ballard
Another strong performance. Dominant in his duels against Marc Guiu and composed in possession. 8
| Chris Fryatt