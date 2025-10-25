Phil Smith's Sunderland player ratings vs Chelsea as 'terrific' defender scores high

Published 25th Oct 2025, 17:11 BST

Sunderland resumed their Premier League campaign against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge

Sunderland faced their toughest test at Premier League level yet when they faced Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Saturday afternoon.

Régis Le Bris had made some key changes for the game, handing Lutsharel Geertruida his first start and bringing Reinildo back into the fold after suspension. Here’s how we rated all the Black Cats to feature on the day..

Might feel he should have saved the goal but made a top stop from Garnacho later in the half. Good in defending from set pieces in the second half. 6

1. GK - Robin Roefs

Might feel he should have saved the goal but made a top stop from Garnacho later in the half. Good in defending from set pieces in the second half. 6

Had a very solid second half in particular. Caught up the pitch for the first goal but steadied thereafter as Sunderland settled into their shape. 7

2. RB - Trai Hume

Had a very solid second half in particular. Caught up the pitch for the first goal but steadied thereafter as Sunderland settled into their shape. 7

Another impressive showing. Long throw led to the first goal, got forward well and rarely made an error defensively. 7

3. CB - Nordi Mukiele

Another impressive showing. Long throw led to the first goal, got forward well and rarely made an error defensively. 7

Another strong performance. Dominant in his duels against Marc Guiu and composed in possession. 8

4. CB - Dan Ballard

Another strong performance. Dominant in his duels against Marc Guiu and composed in possession. 8

