Tommy Watson left Sunderland to join Brighton and Hove Albion this summer

It was an exit that saw him lurch from villain to hero in the eyes of most Sunderland supporters. Back in April, it was confirmed that Tommy Watson would be leaving his boyhood club to sign for Brighton and Hove Albion, much to the chagrin of many on Wearside. By May, he had scored the stoppage time winner at Wembley that dragged the Black Cats, somewhat disbelievingly, back into the Premier League.

Of course, the Watson situation was a complex one. His decision to leave Sunderland was no doubt multi-faceted, and will have involved a series of relatively disparate factors such as his ever-dwindling contract at the Stadium of Light, his belief in where he could best develop on an individual level, and Brighton’s stellar record for developing and providing a platform for emerging talent.

For their part, the Seagulls had previously expressed a desire to sign Watson during the January transfer window, and would eventually land their man in a deal worth around £10 million. At the time, this led to a notable backlash from some quarters of Sunderland’s fanbase, but all was forgiven when the teenage winger seized upon a loose Kieffer Moore pass in the capital, strode towards the heart of Sheffield United’s defence, and slotted an inch-perfect effort into the bottom corner before a delirious travelling Mackem support.

Reflecting on the end of his time with Sunderland in a recent interview, Watson said: “It was just a whirlwind, really. I didn’t have many touches [in the play-off final] while I was on the pitch but the ones I did have I think were really decisive. It was crazy. I think my goal was my seventh touch, my last one… it was pandemonium. I had a season full of ups and downs – every experience possible, I think. Stick from the fans, then becoming a hero really. My family and friends, my girlfriend especially, stuck by me through the tough times and then we all got to celebrate.”

Watson also stated that Brighton’s facilities and reputation for developing young talent had indeed made his decision easier. “I had full confidence and belief in my ability. I knew we were making the right decision. I just stuck by my ability and in the end it all worked out.”

Since arriving on the south coast, the prospect has been used sparingly by head coach Fabian Hurzeler, and has registered just two EFL Cup appearances for his new club. Nevertheless, he has already shown glimpses of his immense potential, scoring from the bench on his debut, and registering a hat-trick of assists during his first start last month.

Will Sunderland regret selling Tommy Watson to Brighton and Hove Albion?

Taking all of this into account, The Echo asked Sunderland supporters - as part of last week’s Big Sunderland Survey - whether the Black Cats may one day come to rue Watson’s exit.

Perhaps surprisingly, despite his monumental impact on the club’s recent history and his promising start to life with Brighton, the general consensus seems to be that it was the right decision to let him leave when he did. Some 79% responded: “It was clear he needed to move on and SAFC got the best deal possible”, while the remaining 21% agreed that the attacker is a “huge talent, more should have been done to keep him.”

