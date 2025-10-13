Sunderland midfielder Noah Sadiki has returned from international duty after suffering an ankle injury with DR Congo, with the 20-year-old now facing a spell on the sidelines

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunderland have been dealt a significant blow after the DR Congo Football Federation confirmed that midfielder Noah Sadiki has withdrawn from international duty due to an ankle sprain sustained ahead of their World Cup qualifier against Sudan.

An official FECOFA statement released on Monday evening said Sadiki would return to Sunderland immediately to continue treatment, with the Federation wishing the 20-year-old a speedy recovery. The news comes just days before Régis Le Bris’ side return to Premier League action against Wolves on Saturday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The statement read: “FECOFA informs that Noah Sadiki has been ruled out of Tuesday’s match, which counts for the 10th round of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers. The player has suffered a sprained ankle and will return to his club, Sunderland AFC, this evening to continue his treatment. The Federation wishes him a speedy recovery.”

The setback will come as a concern for Sunderland, who have relied heavily on Sadiki’s energy and versatility in midfield this season. He has missed just 30 of the 630 minutes of Premier League football played so far, becoming a key part of Le Bris’ structure – often dropping into defence when full-backs push high and providing the balance that has allowed Granit Xhaka to thrive.

The severity of Sadiki’s sprain has not been confirmed, but medical guidance suggests the recovery timeline can vary considerably:

Mild (Grade 1): Typically 2–4 weeks of recovery.

Moderate (Grade 2): Usually 6–12 weeks before a full return.

Severe (Grade 3): Several months or longer if ligament damage is extensive.

Most ankle sprains begin to feel better after two weeks, though returning to high-impact activities such as football too early risks aggravating the injury. For moderate sprains, a 6–8 week period is often required before players can resume full training and competitive action. Le Bris and Sunderland’s medical staff will now assess the midfielder upon his return to the Academy of Light to determine the extent of the damage and set a rehabilitation plan.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sadiki had earlier taken to Instagram to express his frustration at missing out on representing his country in Kinshasa, writing: “Enormously saddened not to be fit in time for this match. I wanted to play again in Kinshasa in front of our home crowd to get some revenge, but that's life. I will be behind my nation and my teammates, who will, I'm sure, give their best to lead us towards our dream. As for me, I will do everything to come back stronger to help my country. Romans 8:31.”