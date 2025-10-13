Sunderland midfielder Noah Sadiki has picked up on an injury while away on international duty

It’s the news that every Sunderland fan feared; Noah Sadiki has picked up an injury while away on international duty with DR Congo, and as a result, will return to Wearside to receive treatment.

In an official statement, the midfielder’s national team confirmed that he has sustained a sprained ankle, and while there is no concrete indication as to when he will return to the fold at club level, the likelihood is that over the coming weeks Regis Le Bris will have to find an alternative option to a player who has started every one of the Black Cats’ league outings so far this season.

The statement read: “FECOFA informs that Noah Sadiki has been ruled out of Tuesday’s match, which counts for the 10th round of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers. The player has suffered a sprained ankle and will return to his club, Sunderland AFC, this evening to continue his treatment. The Federation wishes him a speedy recovery.”

But who will Le Bris turn to? We’ve taken a look at the possible solutions available to the head coach below...

Dan Neil

Predominantly starved of opportunities so far this season, largely because of Sadiki’s exemplary form, Neil feels like the most obvious and least disruptive straight-swap option for Le Bris. Admittedly doesn’t cover as much ground as Sadiki - then again, who does? - but the academy graduate boasts a stellar range of passing, and would be afforded more freedom than he was allowed last season now that Granit Xhaka is marshalling things from the base of midfield. The circumstances are less than ideal, but if Neil has been waiting for a chance to prove himself in the Premier League, this could be it.

Lutsharel Geertruida

The Dutchman is still finding his feet on Wearside, and has been used sparingly as a substitute since his arrival over the summer, but could prove to be a real option for Le Bris during Sadiki’s absence. Geertruida was ostensibly signed as a defender, but is wonderfully versatile, and could provide a tidy, combative presence in the engine room alongside Xhaka. Whether he offers as much on the front foot as Sadiki or Neil, only time will tell, but there’s every chance that he is given the nod at some point.

Chris Rigg

Rigg has mainly been utilised as the most advanced member of a midfield trio since breaking into the first team at the Stadium of Light, but he is another who, in theory, is more than capable of dropping in and deputising for Sadiki. Some will question whether he possesses the raw physicality to fulfil such a demanding role in the Premier League at this early stage in his career, but he’s stepped up to every challenge put his way so far, and could be another who is just waiting to seize his chance.

Dan Ballard

The centre-back continues to shine whenever called upon, and while his inclusion would necessitate a move to a back five, there are those of a Mackem persuasion who would welcome the shift with open arms. Alongside Nordi Mukiele and Omar Alderete, Ballard has made for a fearsome defensive presence this term, and Sunderland have generally looked more solid at the back with him on the pitch. Bringing him in would likely sacrifice a certain amount of attacking impetus, but the pay-off could be worthwhile.

